Uyghur actor confirmed detained in Xinjiang, China





A revered Uyghur actor and theater teacher has been detained for three years in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, RFA confirmed last week by sources in the region. The case of Qeyum Muhammad, known as the “great master of performers” for teaching young Uyghur performers and comedians, was uncovered by the Uyghuryar Foundation, a Norway-based Uyghur advocacy and aid organization that maintains a list of detained Uyghur intellectuals. The Uyghuryar Foundation has been following the actor since his sudden disappearance from the stage, forums and venues in 2017. He worked as an associate professor at the Xinjiang Institute of the Arts in Urumqi, the capital of XUAR (in Chinese, Wulumuqi) and was a mentor to the stars when he disappeared from public life. Calling people from XUAR who know Qeyum, RFA confirmed that the actor has been in captivity for three years. A staff member from the Xinjiang Institute of the Arts, who refused to be identified to speak freely, said Qeyum had been detained for some time, but did not specify when or why he did so. ‘subject to investigation and detention. “I wouldn’t call it a detention but an investigation, but I don’t know much about the reason behind it,” the staff member said. A second official from the art institute confirmed that Qeyum had worked there and offered to give a RFA reporter a phone number to get more information about him, but no one answered when the number has been called. A third official from the art institute that oversees the college’s political affairs said authorities took Qeyum away three years ago, but added that he did not know what happened to him afterward. “I don’t know how many years he was sentenced to, but it has been more than two or three years since he was detained,” the official told RFA. “I don’t know why he was detained. “ The imprisonment of Uyghur cultural leaders and intellectuals, which has escalated since 2016, is part of a set of policies viewed by the United States and others as constituting genocide. The abuses also include forced labor in factories and farms, forced birth control and the detention of up to 1.8 million Uyghurs in a network of internment camps. Reported by Shohret Hoshur for RFA Uyghur service. Translated Mamatjan Juma. Written in English by Roseanne Gerin.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rfa.org/english/news/uyghur/qeyum-muhammad-08092021113024.html

