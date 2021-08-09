Kit Harington reveals he decided to quit drinking due to quite traumatic events involving alcohol





Two years after going to drug addiction treatment, Kit Harington says he’s never been so happy that he got sober. Harington revealed in an interview with Sunday Times that when The iron Throne ended in 2019, it’s been through some pretty horrific things. He explained, The things that have happened to me since Thrones completed, and which were occurring during Thrones, were quite traumatic in nature and included alcohol. Eventually, he continued, you come to a place where you feel like a bad person, you feel like a shameful person. And you feel there’s no way out, it’s just who you are. And getting sober is the process of going, No, I can change. He also noted that until then he had kept his addictions very, very quiet and that I was incredibly secretive and incredibly locked up with them. So they were a surprise to the people around me. Which is quite often the case, I guess. In order to start his sober journey, Harington went to the Priv Swiss retreat in Connecticut, where he says he was treated primarily for alcohol. He added that during his stay he also had thoughts of suicide. Yes of course. I’ve been through times of real depression where I wanted to do all kinds of things, he explained, adding that he’s hoping that being open about those feelings maybe helps someone, somewhere. But I certainly don’t want to be seen as a martyr or a special. I experienced something, it’s my thing. If that helps anyone, so much the better. He added that there is one story in particular that helps him keep going through tough times. One of my favorite things I’ve learned recently is that the expression a leopard doesn’t change its spots is completely wrong: that a leopard actually changes its spots, he said. I just think it’s the most beautiful thing. It really helped. It was something that I sort of clung to; the idea that I could make this huge fundamental change in who I was and how I conducted my life. The actor confessed that his addiction also took a toll on his marriage to his The iron Throne co-star, Rose Leslie. But since getting sober and welcoming his baby boy in February, Harington says their life at home has been just wonderful. He adds, I have a child and my relationship is brilliant. I am a very, very happy, content and sober man. But, he admits, the first three months of fatherhood were not a walk in the park. In fact, he described the experience as a slight torture and kind of hell before he and the newborn found their rhythm. There is something about having a child that is the most physically exhausting thing, he said. My hat goes to any single parent. Any single parent, you’re a fucking genius. I don’t know how you do it. Cause it’s more exhausting than anything I’ve done on Thrones. More great stories from Vanity Show Behind the scenes of the emblematic portrait of Anthony Bourdains

Will TikTok save the Olympics?

King Edward VIII, King George VI and the rift that changed history

New summer books for every mood

Jeff Bezos and the life-changing magic of going to space

The best new generation face toners for balanced skin

Jared and Ivanka reportedly shut down billionaire Bunker Mansion 2.0

The rehabilitation of Prince Edward and Sophie

From the archive: How John Kennedy Graciously took his place in history

Sign up for The buying line to receive an organized list of fashion, book and beauty shopping purchases in a weekly newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2021/08/kit-harington-sober-stop-drinking-after-traumatic-events-game-of-thrones-the-sunday-times The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos