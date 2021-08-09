“West Side Story” won’t reopen on Broadway – The Hollywood Reporter

The version produced by Scott Rudin West Side Story will not reopen on Broadway.

“It is with great regret that we announce today that the 2020 Broadway revival of West Side Story will not reopen, ”producer Kate Horton said in a statement on Monday. “This difficult and painful decision comes after we have explored all possible avenues to a successful race, and unfortunately for various reasons reopening is not a practical proposition. We thank all the brilliant and creative artists who contributed. West Side Story to life at the Broadway Theater, even for such a short time, especially the extraordinary company of actors, 33 of whom made their Broadway debut in this production.

Ivo van Hove reinvents in 2020 West Side Story opened just weeks before the coronavirus pandemic forced Broadway stages to darken, but when the theater industry finally returns to full capacity this fall, the revival will not be one of many productions that will reopen.

West Side Story was previously produced by Scott Rudin, who announced he was retiring from his Broadway productions shortly thereafter Hollywood journalist detailed multiple allegations of physical abuse by former staff members.

During its short span, the multimedia version of the 1957 musical – which saw a return engagement in 1960 and covers in 1980 and 2009 – featured current updates, a book cut, more hip- hop and, most notably, it was the first major staging in the United States to trade the beloved dances of original director-choreographer Jerome Robbins for an all-new choreography (courtesy of Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker ).

Shereen Pimentel, who made her Broadway debut at the age of 9 in The Lion King, played the role of Maria opposite Once on this islandis Isaac Powell as Tony. The role of Maria’s brother Bernardo, leader of the Puerto Rican street gang the Sharks, was played by Amar Ramasar, while Yesenia Ayala, who appeared in the same Carousel revival like Ramasar, played his girlfriend. The other key role of Riff, Tony’s best friend and leader of the rival gang the Jets, was played by Ben Cook, one of the original Broadway actors. Bad girls. Ayala and Cook are both slated to appear in Steven Spielberg’s screen remake of West Side Story.

Van Hove’s version ultimately received mixed reviews. Like THRDavid Rooney’s chief film critic put it: “Like many large-scale offers to reinvent a canonical work, director Ivo van Hove’s vigorously young take on the 1957 classic comes with loss and loss. gains, but these are what you will remember. . “

Like West Side Story joins other closed shows like beetle juice, Frozen and Bad girls, others are set for their return, including those previously attached to Rudin: Kate Horton has been recruited to join Barry Diller and David Geffen on Meredith Willson’s large-scale musical revival The man of music with Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster; Orin Wolf covered Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Kill a mockingbird and when The Book of Mormon announced his return, Rudin’s name was simply no longer among the producers.

Again, unlike West Side Story, these productions were not the subject of protests against an actor at the center of the ballet’s #MeToo moment.

This was the case with Ramasar, who was accused share sexually explicit photos of another dancer and quickly fired of the New York City Ballet in 2018, a decision challenged by the American Guild of Musical Artists, which ultimately led to the reinstatement in April 2019.

Yet the allegations resurfaced when Ramasar West Side Story the casting was announced in July 2020. A online petition Calling for his dismissal quickly amassed over 49,000 signatures, and by the time February 2020 arrived, several protests had been staged outside the Broadway theater with signs reading: “Sexual predators should not have roles Main on Broadway “and” Keep Predators Away The Stage. “

West Side Story did not hesitate.

“The management of West Side Story is being held, as it always has been, with Amar Ramasar ”, February 2020 declaration of the production read in part. “While we support the protestors’ right of assembly, the alleged incident took place at another workplace – the New York City Ballet – which has no affiliation of any kind with West Side Story, and the dispute in question was both fully resolved and finally concluded under the specific rules of that workplace, as mandated by the union representing the parties involved in this incident.

Before the protests can continue, COVID-19 has struck. On March 10, Rudin reduced the price of all tickets for his productions to $ 50 in an attempt to fill seats, but two days later Broadway was closed.

Fourteen months later, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement that so many unemployed artists and stage staff were desperate to hear: Broadway will be back in business from September 14 and theaters will be open to 100% of their capacity once they reopen.

Rudin, however, had already left several productions.

“I don’t want any controversy associated with me to interrupt Broadway’s well-deserved comeback, or more specifically, the return of the 1,500 people working on these shows,” the producer wrote in a statement, which also contained an apology. for the pain of my behavior. caused to individuals, directly and indirectly ”, to The Washington Post in April.

Although West Side Story won’t be part of the Broadway comeback, fans can expect Spielberg’s version to hit theaters on December 10.