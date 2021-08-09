Harbor Theater tries to reopen in mid-September

Quickly, the marquee above the Harbor Theater will promote the first film on screen since mid-March 2020: on Broadway. There are plans to reopen on or around September 17th. Date will depend on the completion of all renovations, which began late last spring when COVID-19 took center stage

In July 2020, state-imposed guidelines required treating air quality. A brand new filtration system circulates fresh air outside and inside the theater 2.6 times per hour.

MERV 13 filters purchased for the recirculation system were not used. Instead, the theater is gone with all the airflow; an economizer was connected to the air conditioning and heating unit on the roof, allowing a continuous flow of recent air.

We are only open 4 hours a day. The last 20 hours we’ll have that much air coming in and we’ll have full air during business hours, said board chairman Hamilton Meserve. The reverse factor that we found out is that you will get carbon dioxide detectors to observe the air quality. The main factor is that we can have high quality recent air.

The foyer now has recessed lighting and the partitions are painted dark blue, but the all new and larger dealership counter is much more spectacular. A small workplace was removed to provide additional space for concessions and gross ticket sales. Tickets must be purchased at the same time snacks and drinks are ordered. Drinks are self-service. And there’s a brand new popcorn maker!

The all new computerized ticketing system records all gross sales without counting by hand. A brand new staircase leads to the projection room.

In the auditorium area, the curtains on the aspect partitions have been completely removed and the partitions painted in the same shade of blue. Later in August, when the black fire retardant acoustic tiles and panels arrive, they will be mounted on the partitions, improving the sound quality.

Les Meserves said two foundations funded the refurbishment of the foyer and concessions / tickets. And an unnamed donor coated the acoustic remake. All educated, they estimated that between $ 30,000 and $ 40,000 were needed for the tasks.

Les Meserves said no annual cash donations were used.

The documentary, On Broadway is a tribute to this famous space in the New York metropolis from its beginnings to starry reveals over time. The film consists of interviews with Helen Mirren, Alec Baldwin and others, and contains a number of music and songs that have filled Broadway theaters.

From Broadway, audiences will travel to France for Truffle Hunters, a small group of elderly men who go out at night in search of Alba’s rare white truffle.

In October, get ready for The Hitchcock Pageant. The films in the Grasp of Suspense catalog will once again see Jimmy Stewart on the big screen in North By Northwest and Vertigo with glamorous co-stars Eva Marie Saint and Kim Novak. And without a doubt Rear Window and Strangers On A Prepare will be playing.

The all-new James Bond film is slated for release later this month or early November. From November to March, the on-screen exhibit screen sequence returns with six films that include exhibits of current and up-to-date artwork in major museums around the world. The two main artists are Degas in January and, in February, Michelangelo. This sequence of works of art will be proven on the third Friday of November through May at 2pm.

In December, Woman Gaga and Adam Driver starred in Home of Gucci, directed by Ridley Scott. And Harbor Theater enthusiasts will be delighted to know that a trending gala is in the planning stages of this one.

We would like the theater to be used for as many things as possible conferences, nonprofits, and we have now spoken to Emily Mirabile about the possibility of doing things with young people here, Helen said. And now we have a transportable stage now that they can use.

For this purpose, and different and achievable living performance, the fast 2 rows of 5 seats on both sides of the aisle should be removed. It will provide the capacity of the theaters to 174.

Recalling June 2017, when Pals of the Harbor Theater announced plans to buy the theater and start working on it in September, Ham said: We said we would; wondering if the band would respond, that was the only bet, and they responded. I feel like we lost the hospital, the summer theater, the school football and I think people said we weren’t going to lose that too. And I, we, just can’t be grateful enough.

The Harbor Theater Board of Directors has shown their gratitude for the groups’ help and endurance, showing traditional drive-in type films. Movies are projected on a 17×30 pop-up display screen.

In 2020, the venues for 3 traditional 80s movies were Newagen Seaside Inn, Linekin Bay Resort and the Meadow Mall parking area. Theater board member Scott Larson made all the preparations and provided two of his properties as venues. In 2020, a giveaway has been put in place to be watched on the water and many boaters are anchored for just a few hours. It was all because of an anonymous donor and a band member last year and that. The drive-in is again this year and draws even bigger crowds. During the current Ghostbusters screening, Helen believed there were 185-200 people in the mall parking area. Outside the theater, popcorn and sweets are offered. Drive-ins also introduced an additional small business in Boothbay Home of Pizza and Downeast Ice Cream.

People find him just irresistible, said Helen. They come in cars, vans with mattresses again, they carry chairs outside, everyone is having fun. One of the many guys working in dealerships outside the theater said he’s never been to a drive-in before, and he loved it!

On Monday August 9, The Raiders of the Lost Ark were ready for the third fight; Wednesday, August 25, it’s Shrek, for Linekin Bay Resort boaters; and Thursday, August 26, it’s Again to the Future in the garden of the Newagen Seaside Inn.

Amid all of these renovations, the Delta variant of COVID-19 arrived, and as of August 6, Maine Middle for Illness Management, had added Lincoln County to its checklist of those with significant variant development. In response, Harbor Theater is reportedly demanding that everyone wear masks, whether or not they have been vaccinated or not. The room will be completely cleaned between screenings; the toilets, front and through. Hand disinfection stations must be set up in the home. Helen said the theater must adhere to all COVID protocols as issued by the state.

We are very involved in the welfare of the public and the function of the theater, Ham said. This needs to be balanced according to the enthusiasm and endurance of the group.

The theater, located at 185 Townsend Ave. at Boothbay Harbor, will be closed Monday and Tuesday. New films will open on Friday and will also air on Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday.