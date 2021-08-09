Bollywood movies that showed sibling relationships correctly





For decades, Bollywood movies have tried to brainwash us into believing that siblings are constantly encouraging, loving, and helping each other. Movies like Hum Saath-Saath Hain cemented this unusual understanding. Whether you want to thank the Bollywood directors who have become more aware or the inability of audiences to come to terms with this linear portrayal, the truth is that in recent years there has been a cosmic shift in the relationship to the screen. We no longer view our siblings as overprotective best friends, always available to lend an ear. There is so much to unbox out there that the old narrative had to be thrown away, and rightly so. Over the past two decades or so our films have evolved, as has the bhai-behen relationship. We saw Aditi and Amits fight naked in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, the Phogat sisters encourage each other Dangal, and the discreet but fierce support between Ayesha and Kabir in Dil Dhadakne Dohow could we be satisfied with less? Below, we list 5 movies that accurately showcase sibling relationships. 1. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na For a 2000s romantic comedy, this movie has a lot of layers you wouldn’t expect. One of these dynamics is the relationship between Genelia DSouzas Aditi and Prateik Babbars Amit. They are not the typical brother and sister. They fight, stay out of other people’s lives (and bedrooms apparently!) Most of the time, and only speak when circumstances call for it, it’s real and genuine. They didn’t need to pamper each other to establish their sibling relationship and we think it’s beautiful.

Credit: Aamir Khan Productions 2. Kapoor and sons This film can be called a modern masterpiece simply because of the various subjects it competently tackles. I loved that Sidharth Malhotras Arjun and Fawad Khans Rahul live absolutely different lives while staying miles from each other and their families. Even when they get together they are connected but they yearn to go back to their childhood. From sharing joints to finding out about their father’s affair, Arjun and Rahul continue to fight for each other even when the going gets absolutely hellish.

Credit: Dharma Productions 3. Dil Dhadakne Do Zoya Akhtar can always be applauded for her nuanced portrayal of relationships. Even with DDD, it brings a kind of authenticity to the fraternal bond that few directors have been able to make. When we meet Priyanka Chopras Ayesha and Ranveer Singhs Kabir they seem to have very different personalities Kabir being the spoiled amateur pilot and Ayesha fiercely independent but stuck in a bad marriage. Although they are on the same cruise ship, it is not shown that they have several deep and meaningful discussions. However, through the circumstances, the public is made aware of the strong bond Ayesha and Kabir share.

Credit: Excel Entertainment 4. Queen You wouldn’t want to tie up a coming-of-age movie like Queen to teach you a lesson or two about siblings, but in his limited runtime, he does so much. Ranis’ scenes with Chintu only happen in the first half, but whether it’s accompanying her sister on dates or showing her ex-fiancé the middle finger, the scenes are punchy. They give us a glimpse into the complex world of older sisters and younger brothers.

Credit: Phantom Films 5. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag If Farhan Akhtars Milkha is the highlight of this biopic, his relationship with Isri, his older sister played by the very talented Divya Dutta, is one that is easily appreciated. There are several montages of Milkha thanking her sister for her unfettered support and dedicating her victories to her sacrifices.

Credit: ROMP Photos Main image credit: Excel Entertainment + Aamir Khan Productions

