‘Jeopardy’ EP Mike Richards addresses host search and past bias lawsuits – The Hollywood Reporter

Mike Richards weighs in on Dangerthe host search and new bias lawsuits he was involved in during his tenure as executive producer on The price is right.

While Danger Producers Sony Pictures Television have yet to officially confirm that Richards will replace the late Alex Trebek as full-time host of the syndicated show, news broke last week that he is the top contender for the job. . Sources say Sony is still considering other options, but an announcement about a permanent host is imminent.

“It is true that I was asked if I would consider hosting the show. I was humbled and deeply honored. No final decision has been made and discussions with me and other potential hosts are still ongoing, ”Richards wrote in a long note to Danger staff on Monday morning. (Read it in full below.)

Richards, who arrived at Sony with a global deal in 2019 after spending a decade each on The price is right and Let’s make a deal serves Dangerexecutive producer of. Although he has experience as a host on the Sony-backed Game Show Network Split and The pyramid as well as the CW High school reunion and the WB network Beauty and the Geek, his role as an executive producer and his involvement in discrimination lawsuits have been in the spotlight since news of his favorite status leaked last week.

“These were allegations made in the context of labor disputes against the program. I want you all to know that the way my comments and actions have been characterized in these complaints does not reflect the reality of who I am or how we worked together on The price is right“Richards noted in his memo to staff.

During his tenure as co-executive producer of The price is right, Richards’ alleged views of his female workers came to the fore in a discrimination lawsuit filed by Brandi Cochran in 2010 against CBS and FremantleMedia.

Cochran was a model on the show, but after taking pregnancy leave, she was not invited to join The price is right. She claimed to have been discriminated against in connection with pregnancy.

Richards, who had assumed production responsibilities at The price is right in 2008 attempted a more active role for models on the game show. Unlike when Bob Barker introduced the game show, Richards wanted the models to interact with new host Drew Carey and the show’s contestants. Richards even considered having microphones on the models so the audience could hear them speak.

But as a California appeals court later noted, there was evidence that Richards harbored animosity related to the pregnancy. In particular, there was a Christmas party in 2008 where he lamented the effect of Cochran’s pregnancy on the staff. “Go figure, I’m firing five models, what are the chances that one of the ones I keep will get pregnant?” “

Cochran said she originally kept her pregnancy a secret because she didn’t want to be fired. Later, she told the others that she was pregnant with twins. When Cochran did, she said, Richards “put his head in his hands.” The next day, Richards reportedly ran up to her and said, “Twins? Are you kidding? Are you serious?”

Richards has defended against rehire Cochran (who miscarried with one of the twins and pointed to the stress she endured) due to the changing format of the show. At trial, he said the show relied on fewer role models and that while Cochran was a “good role model” it “would not get us to good ones.”

A jury sided with Cochran and awarded him $ 8.5 million in compensatory and punitive damages. It was a historic verdict at the time, but one that was short lived as a judge later overturned the verdict for poor jury instruction. (The judge was confused about the standards in discrimination cases – something that would ultimately be dealt with last year by the Supreme Court in a major case against Comcast.) FremantleMedia wanted more from the trial judge. The producer insisted that based on the evidence, including Richards’ testimony, the judge should have inflicted a loss on Cochran. FremantleMedia therefore appealed. In a victory for Cochran, the appeals court ruled that there was enough evidence for a second trial. The case then colonized.

While Richards was producing the show, she faced other allegations of pregnancy discrimination beyond those made by Cochran. They did not succeed.

Here’s Richards’ full memo to the staff:

Team in danger!

Recently, Jeopardy !, our search for a host and the possibility of me hosting it have been in the news. I want to take a moment so that you can hear me directly. Last year was the toughest in the history of the series. I know we all still face the loss of our hero, Alex, while continuing to produce incredible shows for our millions of fans during the pandemic. Our success during this time with our guest-host rotation, including the over $ 3 million we have raised for charity, is a singular achievement and a testament to your talent and dedication. I have produced a lot of television over the years, and I couldn’t be more impressed with the Jeopardy team!

It is true that I was asked if I would consider hosting the show. I was humbled and deeply honored. No final decision has been made and discussions with me and other potential hosts are still ongoing. I know I’ve told you about it before, but the choice about it is not my decision and never has been. Throughout this research, Sony’s top priority has always been to carry on the incredible legacy that you and Alex have built. As you know, Alex has always believed that the game itself and the contestants are the most important aspects of the series, and that will continue to be the guiding principle as the decision is finalized.

I want to address the complex employment issues raised in the press during my time at The Price is Right ten years ago. These were allegations made in labor disputes against the show. I want you all to know that the way my comments and actions were characterized in these complaints does not reflect the reality of who I am or how we worked together on The Price is Right. I know how special it is to be a parent. It’s the most important thing in the world for me. I wouldn’t say anything to disrespect anyone’s pregnancy and have always supported my colleagues in their parenting journey.

I take great pride in my time on The Price Is Right and Let’s Make a Deal. During my tenure, our female cast members have welcomed seven beautiful children. We embraced and celebrated every pregnancy and birth in front and behind the camera. It was a joy to watch their families grow up and to highlight their happiness as part of the show.

For us, I realize that there is a lot going on right now as we prepare for the new season. Please do not hesitate to contact you if you have any questions or concerns.

It truly is an honor to work with all of you to produce this incredible show, and I look forward to the days ahead as we resume production.

Mike

Eriq Gardner contributed to this report.