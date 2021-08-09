Frank Ocean has been busy creating Homer, a new luxury brand





Singer-songwriter, rapper, R&B artist, photographer and Frank Ocean idol is renowned for his discretion. Since his second LP, Blond, debuted five years ago, Ocean has only sporadically released singles. Recently he’s hosted queer dance parties in Queens and starred in a Prada ad campaign, but otherwise his latest moves have been a mystery so far. Apparently, Ocean is preparing to add a jewelry designer to his resume, and last Friday he announced the launch of an independent American luxury company named Homer. In one interview with Financial Time, Ocean explained the meaning of the brand’s name, initially joking that it was mainly because its five letters and dotcom were available. He continued, but also because Homer is considered the father of history and history is supposed to endure the same as diamonds and gold and I know Homer used papyrus, but j ‘ve always loved the idea of ​​setting history in stone. The Oceans version of creating a piece of history begins with a first collection designed in New York and made in Italy that includes patterned silk scarves and exquisite jewelry in 18k gold, recycled sterling silver and enamel hand painted. The collection is presented in an 84-page catalog produced by Ocean himself and his frequent collaborator Tyrone Lebon. The parts are only available in store by making an appointment on the brand’s website. The two inspirations for the designs, according to a press release, are childhood obsessions and a legacy as fantasy that playfully translates into a rainbow of enameled cartoon pendants, rings carved into letters Okay, and pieces of fine jewelry encrusted with lab-grown American diamonds. Prices range from $ 395 for the silver A-OK ring to nearly $ 1.9 million (!!!) for the fine jewelry necklace with a total weight of 127.5 carats (for context, the American average for an engagement ring is approximately one carat). I didn’t want our work to be cheaper than Cartier, Ocean noted. Photo: Tyrone Lebon. Since Ocean has become a global superstar while making a place for himself in music, it’s safe to say that many people trust his good taste. And while it’s uncertain if and when Homer will expand into clothing, accessories and footwear, the first brand is offering a collaboration with Prada. There’s a mint anorak similar to the one he wore at the 2019 Met Gala as well as a powder blue nylon backpack. In a way, Homer is an extension of the private nature of Oceans with an intentionally offline presence (i.e. parts can only be purchased in person or over the phone). The store opens today, August 9, at the New York Jewelers Exchange, 7074 Bowery. There is shopping by appointment only, although some drop-in locations may be available. Worldwide orders can be placed by calling or texting the store on Signal at +1 (212) 410-3300. Staying in touch. Receive the Cut newsletter daily Terms and Privacy Notice

