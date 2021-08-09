First TV in Fairbanks | Our city

After World War II, there was a growing financial conflict in America. Jobs were plentiful, wages were good, and for the first time, people had free time and more money to spend on making the American dream come true. Around the same time, television was broadcast across much of the country and eventually it also came to Fairbanks. The main TV arrived only sixty-eight years ago this month, and we’ve been hooked on it ever since.

Fairbanks Day by day Information-Miner August 20, 1953

THE FIRST TELEVISIONS ARE ON DISPLAY AT THE NC COMPANY STAND

The first Fairbanks TV units will be shown tonight by Northern Industrial at the Tanana Valley Exhibition Center.

These units range in value from $ 259 to $ 419 and have a contemporary built-in antenna for better reception. As noted, the units are offered for US costs plus the cost of freight. (Add a zero to the tip of these numbers to get an idea of ​​how much could be cashed out at that time.)

The franchise for the proposed television channel was secured by Higgins and Rollins of Los Angeles, California, and the premiere screening is scheduled for January 1 of the next 12 months. The price for residents of Fairbanks is simply that of the defined person, as current applications are maintained through nationwide promotion.

According to Bob Wirth, native TV salesman, many reception issues here could be solved with trendy attachments. He says the Northern Lights in addition to the odd terrain could no doubt impinge on Fairbanks reception, but predicts that some antennas will solve much of the problem.

The main applications offered at Fairbanks would be the canned type until equipment can be arranged for local manufacture. This can open up a large area of ​​employment for many people.

The benefits Fairbanks will get from television are almost limitless. On the basis of information from the police within the states, a particular decrease in juvenile delinquency has occurred, when young people are thus entertained at the residence. During the long winters here, when outdoor recreation will not be possible, the television will provide a much needed supply of indoor entertainment.

Eighteen months later:

Fairbanks Day by day Information-Miner February 17, 1955

KTVF OPENS THE PROGRAMS TONIGHT

First on Air station with industrial TV exhibits here

The television launches in Fairbanks tonight at 7 a.m., with an hour-long signing program on Northern Tvs KTVF, originating from the foyer of the Northward Building.

The general public has been invited to an open house in the Northward Building Television Studios from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at this time. Live film and television program demonstrations must be given.

For the inauguration, a plane full of Anchorage residents was due to arrive at 3 p.m. for the moment via Alaska Airways. Among them were Mayor Maynard Taylor, George Jackson, president of the chamber of commerce, and two nominees for Queen Fur Rendezvous.

KTVF would be the first of two native TV stations to actually be broadcast with common industrial applications. After the dedication, the broadcast will turn into a night of nationally sponsored apps. The first will be Lifetime of Riley and NBC Syndicated in attendance.

It is a unique achievement that must be attributed to many Alaskan buyers, to deliver television to Alaska, said AG Hiebert, president and CEO of Northern Tv, Inc.

It took the will of 47 buyers from Fairbanks and Anchorage who ignored the Doubting Thomases who thought those two cities were too small to justify television, Hiebert added.

We launched the main Alaskan TV channel when KTVA signed on in Anchorage on December 11, 1953. We are now proud to deliver KTVF to Fairbanks to serve civilians and military people with essentially the most up-to-date tools. mode that money should buy and a list of applications. who is able to afford hours of leisure of all kinds within the residence, he added.

Walt Welch, supervisor of KTVF, mentioned that the open house will be held once again on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. We have an overflowing crowd. Occasionally there are other people available who wish to visit our facilities which we cannot accommodate in 4 hours, we will announce different dates for the open house next week, he added.

KTVF will focus on the Pioneer First theme. Northern TV was the primary one to use for a television building in Alaska, first to broadcast video to Alaskans through its KTVA facilities in Anchorage and first to TV screens in Fairbanks while enjoying the program. of tonight, this theme tells.

Civilian dignitaries and heads of the Fairbanks Space Army will be celebrated during the inaugural giveaway. Recreation will be offered primarily by the famous Eielson Air Drive Base choir, the Eielsonnaires, and Miss Liberty dancers from Lei Momi Hula studios.

Currently arriving aboard an Alaska Airways DC-3, Anchorage city officers, Fur Rendezvous Queen candidates and employee members of the KTVA television station will be aware of the planned festivities. Their introduction is part of the planned actions.

Celebrity dignitaries from Anchorage and Fairbanks will deliver short remarks welcoming television to the world and describing its impact on the Indigenous scene. Music for the auspicious event will be performed by the Eielsonnaires who will appear courtesy of Colonel Cordes F. Tiemann, base commander of Eielson Air Drive and the 5010th Air Base wing.

AG Hiebert, President and Base Supervisor of Northern Tv, Inc. which operates Fairbanks KTVF, will make a quick statement to the native population regarding the station itself and its longer term plans. Walter Welch, supervisor of the KTVF station, will dispatch the closing material for the ceremony which can inaugurate industrial television broadcasting.

Internationally renowned artist George Aghupuk will be introduced to viewers and exhibit samples of these famous pen sketches, ivory carvings and engravings. Mr. Aghupukan Alaskan Eskimo, who will be aboard the Alaska Airways flight from Anchorage, has gained recognition in the creative world for his thoughtful engravings which were made on a secretly ready reindeer disguise.

Recognition will be given to employees of KTVF staff through this inaugural present, in addition to performers and members of KTVA employees in Anchorage. Jack Walden, vice president and technical director of Northern Tvs, will come from behind the scenes for a momentary salute with Ms. Ellen Roff, copywriter, Ms. Dee Smith, accountant; Invoice Hunt, industrial supervisor; and Vern Francis, editor.

KTVF, in accordance with the established insurance policies of Northern Tv Inc., will be dedicated to public service in the main program of Father James Conwell and Reverend Robert Sheppard.

TV NEWS :

6:30 Take a look at the sample

7:00 a.m. Dedication program

8:00 Riley’s Life (NBC Trustee.)

8:30 am Meeting with Uncle George

8:40 TV stops

8.45am Weekly information assessment (INS)

9:00 am Climate forecast (Studio stay)

9:05 Characteristic theater

Fairbanks Day by day Information-Miner February 18, 1955

TELEVISION ARRIVES IN FAIRBANKS AS KTVF OPENS ITS BROADCASTS

Television arrived in Fairbanks last night, and huge crowds gathered in the lobby of the Northward building to watch the KTVF dedication ceremonies.

Many Fairbanksans have been to the house, watching the show on newly installed television receivers. TV vendors here reported a run on the units all day yesterday, and vans and settled men were forced to deliver all orders earlier than now, which opened at seven.

As the TV aired here, the streets of the city center actually became abandoned as residents crowded into bars and TV vendor showrooms to watch the proceedings.

Even though it was opening night for KTVF and very difficult TV transmission tools were working commercially for the first time, the entire night program went off without a critical hitch.

Mayor Maynard Taylor of Anchorage, Mayor Doug Preston of Fairbanks, Common T. Alan Bennett, Augie Hiebert, Chairman of Northern Tv, and Col. Cordes Tiemann of Eielson AFB, led a number of dignitaries from Anchorage and of Fairbanks that appeared before the digital camera.

The unique Mandrake the Magician, featured at Members’ Rendezvous, presented a special gift of his magic before the cameras. Liberty Helenihis entertained the dance college students with a colorful spectacle of island dances, and the Eielsonnaires gave rousing interpretations of their songs.

The master of ceremonies was Walt Welch, KTVF supervisor.

Be aware: while KTVF was the main program provider for Fairbanks, it was not the main one to broadcast a TV panel in Fairbanks. That distinction goes to KFAR, which on February 2, 1955, began issuing a check sign in Fairbanks, technically beating the competition. Fairbanks has been glued to television since that incredible first night of broadcast programming here. KTVF is staying with us for now, and although KFAR is no longer part of the TV industry, they are still strong in the local radio market, which they have also based here. Each of them are true pioneers in the history of Fairbanks broadcast media.

This nugget from the historic past was proudly delivered to you by Maless Igloo No. 4 and Ladiess Igloo No. 8 of the Alaska Pioneers, who would like to remind you that additional nuggets from the historic past can be found on our website at Pioneersofalaskafairbanks. org.