Connect with us

Entertainment

From Edibles to 22K Gold Lighters – The Hollywood Reporter

Published

38 mins ago

on

By

 


The latest LA and Hollywood-centric edibles, drinks and smokers include personal THC-laden pizzas and cannabis-infused mimosas, as well as an indica flower created in special collaboration with Uncle Paulie’s Deli and brand new strain Houseplant from Seth Rogen. Also, read on for a range of stylish stoner accessories, including limited edition photo prints from Monogram, Jay-Z’s premium cannabis brand, and finds from a chic new line of cannabis and apparel created. by Gela Nash-Taylor, the co-founder of Juicy Couture.

If you purchase an independently rated product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

1. Foxy x Uncle Paulie’s Deli Breakfast Bundle

The result of a collaboration with the Los Angeles grocery store, the Breakfast Bundle includes 3.5 grams of indica flower Ginseng OG, a coffee mug, a rolling tray and a gift card for a breakfast sandwich. Actress Ashley Benson and music producer Benny Blanco both posted their love for the collaboration on Instagram. $ 90 to foxyusa.com.

Foxy - Uncle Paulie's

2. Powerful products amplify vaporizer

Dressed in a chic snake print, the Amplify sativa blend vaporizer pen is from the new cannabis and apparel line of Juicy Couture co-founder Gela Nash-Taylor and her son Travis Nash; $ 34, at potentgoodslashop.com and amuse.com.

Powerful Products - Amplify Pen

3. Raw Garden Key Lime Live Sauce

A new extract from the company’s Santa Barbara farm is an uplifting blend of lime notes with a floral touch. Raw garden products have made appearances on HBO Silicon Valley; $ 36, at medmen.com.

Raw Garden - Live Sauce

4. Tradecraft Farms Palm Leaf Roll

A hand-rolled glass tipped pre-roll with a high quality gram of flower wrapped in natural palm leaves. The brand has collaborated with pro surfer Christian Fletcher and Californian groups Sublime and Dirty Heads; $ 18, at Tradecraft Farms in Port Hueneme, tradecraftfarms.com, and Sweet Flower dispensaries in LA, sweetflower.com.

Artisanal farms - Pre-roll

5. Houseplant Bomb Cyclone Hybrid Strain

The new Bomb Cyclone from Seth Rogen’s two-year-old Houseplant cannabis line is a hybrid strain that leans towards indica. The brand describes it as having “a wide variety of dominant terpenes including caryophyllene, limonene and linalool to give it a rich and memorable flavor characterized by a creamy and vanilla finish”; $ 60 for 3.5 grams, at houseplant.amuse.com.

Houseplant - Cyclone Bomb

6. Select Elite Vape Cartridges

The brand’s vape cartridges deliver concentrated oils that have been infused with fresh terpenes. The indica-dominant Watermelon Zkittlez strain, offering a fruity aroma, is available from The Artist Tree, West Hollywood; $ 33 for 0.5 gram, at theartisttree.com.

Select Elite

7. Wonderbrett Peach OZ Kush Premium Flower

The premium Wonderbrett Peach OZ Kush flower has four dominant terpenes with flavors of ripe peaches, citrus candy and cream. Justin Bieber and Snoop Dogg recently stopped by the Californian brand’s new flagship dispensary at 314 N. La Brea Avenue in Los Angeles; $ 36 for 3.5 oz, at marvelbrett.com.

Wonderbrett Fishing

EDIBLE AND BEVERAGES

8. Dosist Bliss Gummies

All-Natural Vegan Lemon Lime Gummies with 5mg THC from the label that was mentioned by a star such as Jane fonda and Gwyneth Paltrow; $ 19 for a can of twenty to dosist.com and the Boutiq dispensary in Venice, boutiq.com.

Dosist -Bliss - Gummies

9. Cannabis infused social tonic

Made with 5 mg of THC and 50 calories per box in three basic flavors and five seasonal flavors. (Ginger Lemongrass in the photo). Investors include Gwyneth Paltrow, Rebel Wilson and Darren Criss; $ 20 for four to drinkcann.com.

Cann

10. Lord Jones Watermelon Gumdrops

Lord Jones Limited Edition Hemp and Watermelon CBD Gum Balls, created to promote a sense of calm, each contain 20 mg of CBD. Busy Phillips and Hollywood makeup artist Daniel Martin are fans of Lord Jones products; $ 50 for a box of nine, at lordjones.com.

Lord Jones - Watermelon Candy

11. Purejuana THC Powder

Presenting itself as an alternative to alcohol, Purejuana offers a soluble THC “dry spirit” powder in three strengths (2.5, 5 or 10 mg.). The company has shared samples with a major Hollywood talent agency and created takeovers of underground bar-style bars in Los Angeles. His site offers a variety of cannabis cocktail recipes, from Jimi to High Tea; from $ 2.75 for a single serving, at purejuana.com.

Purejuana

12. Stone slice pizza

Downtown Los Angeles company Stoney Slice slyly serves personal nine-inch pizzas (pepperoni, barbecue chicken, and “Stoney Nutella” margherita with mini marshmallows) all infused with 30 mg. ($ 30), 60 mg. ($ 35) or 100 mg. ($ 55) of THC to pick up. CBD and vegan options are also available; stoneyslicela.com.

Slice of stone

13. House of Saka Spark Mimosa

The new Napa Valley-based Saka Spark Mimosa is the cannabis-infused Saka Spark Mimosa sparkling wine, made with alcohol-free Chardonnay, a living resin emulsion, and tangerine and orange blossom essences; $ 7 for an individual 187 ml bottle, at houseofsaka.com.

Saka - Sparkle

14. Barker Pet Welfare Tincture

Musician Travis Barker’s Barker Wellness brand has introduced CBD tinctures for humans and pets. The furry friend versions are available in 250 mg and 500 mg strengths, in beef or tuna flavors; starting at $ 30, at barkerwellness.com.

Barker Well-being

ACCESSORIES

15. His Highness’s thigh-high ashtray

Marble ashtray with brass feet from the feminine brand Her Highness. Emma Roberts and drag queen Laganja Estranja are fans of the brand; $ 90, at herhighnesscbd.com.

His Highness - Ashtray

His Highness Thigh High Ash Tray

$ 90

Buy now

16. Jacquie Aiche Lighter Case

14k yellow gold, diamond and malachite lighter case with opal inlay by Los Angeles-based jewelry designer Jacquie Aiche, whose clients include Rihanna, Vanessa Hudgens and Selena Gomez; $ 10,000, to jacquieaiche.com.

Jacquie Aiche - Lighter Case

17. Monogram photo print

Jay-Z’s premium cannabis brand, Monogram, launched in December and has a long list of top fans, including Taraji P. Henson, Lena Waithe, and DJ Khaled. He has now released a limited series of poster-sized photo prints (“Quiet Afternoon” shown here) from his latest campaign, “The Good Life, Redefined,” in which photographer Hype Williams reinvents seven renowned photos of Slim. Aarons in 2021; $ 320, at caliva.com.

Monogram - Printed

18. Kimono Offline Powerful Products

The Offline Kimono, from the new potent goods cannabis and clothing line launched this month by Juicy Couture co-founder Gela Nash-Taylor and her son Travis Nash; $ 325, at potentgoodslashop.com.

Powerful Products - Dress

19. Tin Health Tote

New York-based women-owned company Etain Health’s “Buy Weed from Women” tote (which recently launched a new refillable magnetic vape pen, The Motif); $ 27, at nyc.etainhealth.com.

Etain Health - Tote

EQUIPMENT

20. Paul Arnhold x Edie Parker Bong

Blown glass bong created exclusively by Brooklyn artist Paul Arnhold for Edie Parker Flower (12.5 inches high x 5 inches wide). Edie Parker Flower brand ambassadors include Chelsea Handler and Kacey Musgraves; $ 795, to edieparkerflower.com.

Edie Parker Fleur

21. Humble Pride Rose Pipe

Hand-blown glass pipe by Oregon-based artist Michael Sorenson with leaves that double as a support, approximately 7 inches long; $ 89, to elevatejane.com.

Elevate Jane - Water pipe

22. Good Art Hlywd Smoking Set

Good Art Hlywd 22k Gold Smoking Set includes Pipe ($ 133,333), Ashtray ($ 127,333) and Lighter ($ 99,333) or $ 359,999 for full set, handcrafted at Good Art Hlywd in Los Angeles. Drake owns this silver set, while Ariana Grande, Sandra Bullock, Jessica Alba and LeBron James are all fans of the brand; To goodart.com.

Good Art Hlywd - Smoking set

23. Lemonnade x G Pen Roam vaporizer

The Lemonnade x G Pen Roam portable filtered water vaporizer, designed with rapper Berner, has a fan base that includes Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa and singer-songwriter Elle King; $ 225 to gpen.com.

Lemonnade x G Pen Roam vaporizer

24. Vibes rolling papers

Sean Combs and Cypress Hill are among many musicians turning to the new high-end, rolling-paper-focused label Vibes, launched by rapper “20 Joints” Berner, for his hemp or rice papers and cones; from $ 2.50, at vibespapers.com, and higher standards in Malibu, superiorstandards.com.

Vibes - Rice Notebooks

25. Higher standards x Glass beaker of five leaf clover

Released soon, the Higher Standards x Five Leaf Clover Glass Beaker is a collaboration with MMA fighter Sean O’Malley for UFC 260. Made in the USA of sturdy glass, it’s limited to 260 pieces; $ 180, to superiorstandards.com.

A version of this story first appeared in the July 16 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click on here to subscribe.

Lazy loaded image

Higher standards

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/lifestyle/lifestyle-news/25-best-new-cannabis-products-edibles-drinkables-accessories-1234990222/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: