From Edibles to 22K Gold Lighters – The Hollywood Reporter

The latest LA and Hollywood-centric edibles, drinks and smokers include personal THC-laden pizzas and cannabis-infused mimosas, as well as an indica flower created in special collaboration with Uncle Paulie’s Deli and brand new strain Houseplant from Seth Rogen. Also, read on for a range of stylish stoner accessories, including limited edition photo prints from Monogram, Jay-Z’s premium cannabis brand, and finds from a chic new line of cannabis and apparel created. by Gela Nash-Taylor, the co-founder of Juicy Couture.

If you purchase an independently rated product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

1. Foxy x Uncle Paulie’s Deli Breakfast Bundle

The result of a collaboration with the Los Angeles grocery store, the Breakfast Bundle includes 3.5 grams of indica flower Ginseng OG, a coffee mug, a rolling tray and a gift card for a breakfast sandwich. Actress Ashley Benson and music producer Benny Blanco both posted their love for the collaboration on Instagram. $ 90 to foxyusa.com.

2. Powerful products amplify vaporizer

Dressed in a chic snake print, the Amplify sativa blend vaporizer pen is from the new cannabis and apparel line of Juicy Couture co-founder Gela Nash-Taylor and her son Travis Nash; $ 34, at potentgoodslashop.com and amuse.com.

3. Raw Garden Key Lime Live Sauce

A new extract from the company’s Santa Barbara farm is an uplifting blend of lime notes with a floral touch. Raw garden products have made appearances on HBO Silicon Valley; $ 36, at medmen.com.

4. Tradecraft Farms Palm Leaf Roll

A hand-rolled glass tipped pre-roll with a high quality gram of flower wrapped in natural palm leaves. The brand has collaborated with pro surfer Christian Fletcher and Californian groups Sublime and Dirty Heads; $ 18, at Tradecraft Farms in Port Hueneme, tradecraftfarms.com, and Sweet Flower dispensaries in LA, sweetflower.com.

5. Houseplant Bomb Cyclone Hybrid Strain

The new Bomb Cyclone from Seth Rogen’s two-year-old Houseplant cannabis line is a hybrid strain that leans towards indica. The brand describes it as having “a wide variety of dominant terpenes including caryophyllene, limonene and linalool to give it a rich and memorable flavor characterized by a creamy and vanilla finish”; $ 60 for 3.5 grams, at houseplant.amuse.com.

6. Select Elite Vape Cartridges

The brand’s vape cartridges deliver concentrated oils that have been infused with fresh terpenes. The indica-dominant Watermelon Zkittlez strain, offering a fruity aroma, is available from The Artist Tree, West Hollywood; $ 33 for 0.5 gram, at theartisttree.com.

7. Wonderbrett Peach OZ Kush Premium Flower

The premium Wonderbrett Peach OZ Kush flower has four dominant terpenes with flavors of ripe peaches, citrus candy and cream. Justin Bieber and Snoop Dogg recently stopped by the Californian brand’s new flagship dispensary at 314 N. La Brea Avenue in Los Angeles; $ 36 for 3.5 oz, at marvelbrett.com.

EDIBLE AND BEVERAGES

8. Dosist Bliss Gummies

All-Natural Vegan Lemon Lime Gummies with 5mg THC from the label that was mentioned by a star such as Jane fonda and Gwyneth Paltrow; $ 19 for a can of twenty to dosist.com and the Boutiq dispensary in Venice, boutiq.com.

9. Cannabis infused social tonic

Made with 5 mg of THC and 50 calories per box in three basic flavors and five seasonal flavors. (Ginger Lemongrass in the photo). Investors include Gwyneth Paltrow, Rebel Wilson and Darren Criss; $ 20 for four to drinkcann.com.

10. Lord Jones Watermelon Gumdrops

Lord Jones Limited Edition Hemp and Watermelon CBD Gum Balls, created to promote a sense of calm, each contain 20 mg of CBD. Busy Phillips and Hollywood makeup artist Daniel Martin are fans of Lord Jones products; $ 50 for a box of nine, at lordjones.com.

11. Purejuana THC Powder

Presenting itself as an alternative to alcohol, Purejuana offers a soluble THC “dry spirit” powder in three strengths (2.5, 5 or 10 mg.). The company has shared samples with a major Hollywood talent agency and created takeovers of underground bar-style bars in Los Angeles. His site offers a variety of cannabis cocktail recipes, from Jimi to High Tea; from $ 2.75 for a single serving, at purejuana.com.

12. Stone slice pizza

Downtown Los Angeles company Stoney Slice slyly serves personal nine-inch pizzas (pepperoni, barbecue chicken, and “Stoney Nutella” margherita with mini marshmallows) all infused with 30 mg. ($ 30), 60 mg. ($ 35) or 100 mg. ($ 55) of THC to pick up. CBD and vegan options are also available; stoneyslicela.com.

13. House of Saka Spark Mimosa

The new Napa Valley-based Saka Spark Mimosa is the cannabis-infused Saka Spark Mimosa sparkling wine, made with alcohol-free Chardonnay, a living resin emulsion, and tangerine and orange blossom essences; $ 7 for an individual 187 ml bottle, at houseofsaka.com.

14. Barker Pet Welfare Tincture

Musician Travis Barker’s Barker Wellness brand has introduced CBD tinctures for humans and pets. The furry friend versions are available in 250 mg and 500 mg strengths, in beef or tuna flavors; starting at $ 30, at barkerwellness.com.

ACCESSORIES

15. His Highness’s thigh-high ashtray

Marble ashtray with brass feet from the feminine brand Her Highness. Emma Roberts and drag queen Laganja Estranja are fans of the brand; $ 90, at herhighnesscbd.com.

16. Jacquie Aiche Lighter Case

14k yellow gold, diamond and malachite lighter case with opal inlay by Los Angeles-based jewelry designer Jacquie Aiche, whose clients include Rihanna, Vanessa Hudgens and Selena Gomez; $ 10,000, to jacquieaiche.com.

17. Monogram photo print

Jay-Z’s premium cannabis brand, Monogram, launched in December and has a long list of top fans, including Taraji P. Henson, Lena Waithe, and DJ Khaled. He has now released a limited series of poster-sized photo prints (“Quiet Afternoon” shown here) from his latest campaign, “The Good Life, Redefined,” in which photographer Hype Williams reinvents seven renowned photos of Slim. Aarons in 2021; $ 320, at caliva.com.

18. Kimono Offline Powerful Products

The Offline Kimono, from the new potent goods cannabis and clothing line launched this month by Juicy Couture co-founder Gela Nash-Taylor and her son Travis Nash; $ 325, at potentgoodslashop.com.

19. Tin Health Tote

New York-based women-owned company Etain Health’s “Buy Weed from Women” tote (which recently launched a new refillable magnetic vape pen, The Motif); $ 27, at nyc.etainhealth.com.

EQUIPMENT

20. Paul Arnhold x Edie Parker Bong

Blown glass bong created exclusively by Brooklyn artist Paul Arnhold for Edie Parker Flower (12.5 inches high x 5 inches wide). Edie Parker Flower brand ambassadors include Chelsea Handler and Kacey Musgraves; $ 795, to edieparkerflower.com.

21. Humble Pride Rose Pipe

Hand-blown glass pipe by Oregon-based artist Michael Sorenson with leaves that double as a support, approximately 7 inches long; $ 89, to elevatejane.com.

22. Good Art Hlywd Smoking Set

Good Art Hlywd 22k Gold Smoking Set includes Pipe ($ 133,333), Ashtray ($ 127,333) and Lighter ($ 99,333) or $ 359,999 for full set, handcrafted at Good Art Hlywd in Los Angeles. Drake owns this silver set, while Ariana Grande, Sandra Bullock, Jessica Alba and LeBron James are all fans of the brand; To goodart.com.

23. Lemonnade x G Pen Roam vaporizer

The Lemonnade x G Pen Roam portable filtered water vaporizer, designed with rapper Berner, has a fan base that includes Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa and singer-songwriter Elle King; $ 225 to gpen.com.

24. Vibes rolling papers

Sean Combs and Cypress Hill are among many musicians turning to the new high-end, rolling-paper-focused label Vibes, launched by rapper “20 Joints” Berner, for his hemp or rice papers and cones; from $ 2.50, at vibespapers.com, and higher standards in Malibu, superiorstandards.com.

25. Higher standards x Glass beaker of five leaf clover

Released soon, the Higher Standards x Five Leaf Clover Glass Beaker is a collaboration with MMA fighter Sean O’Malley for UFC 260. Made in the USA of sturdy glass, it’s limited to 260 pieces; $ 180, to superiorstandards.com.

A version of this story first appeared in the July 16 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click on here to subscribe.