Judge Britney Spears dismisses motion to expedite her father’s hearing





A judge overseeing Britney Spears’ guardianship has rejected a request to expedite an upcoming hearing that will focus on whether to remove or suspend the singer’s father from a role in directing the legal arrangement, as the recently asked a new lawyer for Ms Spears. Judge Brenda Penny in Los Angeles Estates Court on Monday dismissed a request made last week by Mathew S. Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor who was approved in July to replace the duty counsel who began representing Ms. Spears in 2008. Mr Rosengart had requested a postponement of a September 29 hearing in the case as he sought to remove the singer’s father, James P. Spears, as his estate registrar, a post Mr Spears had held. held, sometimes in conjunction with others. , for 13 years. Ms Spears called the arrangement abusive and exploitative, calling attention to her father’s control over guardianship. Each day that passes is another day of preventable harm and harm to Ms Spears and the estate, her lawyer wrote last week, calling for Mr Spears to be suspended immediately or for an earlier court date.

Mr Rosengarts ‘request to remove Mr Spears as estate registrar has been supported by Ms Spearss’ medical team, her mother and her current personal curator, Jodi Montgomery, who say it is in the best possible way interest of singers, according to court documents. Mr Spears’ attorney, Vivian Lee Thoreen, agreed in a court document filed Friday to postpone the hearing date to August 23. But she objected to the idea that Mr. Spears should be promptly removed from his role of supervising his estate, writing that Mr. Spears has conscientiously and faithfully served as the curator of his daughters’ estates without any blemish on his file. Judge Pennys ‘order on Monday dismissing Mr Rosengarts’ claim did not provide a reason, according to the court document filed, but the claim was dismissed without prejudice, meaning it could be re-filed with additional evidence. Mr Rosengart did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday. Lawyers for Mr. Spears declined to comment. Ms Spears, 39, has been living under court-approved guardianship that has been watching her life and finances closely since 2008, when concerns about her mental health and potential drug addiction led the singer’s father to seek review of her decisions .

But after years of irritating herself at the restrictions of life behind the scenes while continuing to work profitably as a pop star, Ms Spears has taken aggressive steps to change or end the arrangement since quitting. ‘she testified publicly in June, calling for an investigation of her conservatives and the possibility of hiring her own lawyer. While the singer has said she wants the arrangement to be over for good, Mr Rosengart, while leaving that option open, has so far pursued what he called the most pressing issue Ms Spears is facing. faced: the impeachment of Mr. Spears as the estate registrar. . Liz Day contributed reporting.

