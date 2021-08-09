Kareena Kapoor Opens Up About Loss of Libido During Pregnancy and Emphasizes Importance of a Supportive Man | Bollywood





Kareena Kapoor, who has two sons – Taimur and Jeh – with husband Saif Ali Khan, spoke candidly about pregnancy and more in a conversation with Karan Johar as she launched her first book, Kareena Kapoor Khans Pregnancy Bible . During the conversation, Karan spoke to Kareena about the loss of her libido while she was pregnant and Saif’s understanding of it. You yourself have spoken about how you lost your libido and your husband has been very understanding during those days. What are the notions surrounding a woman’s sex life during pregnancy that a woman herself feels? Karan asked Kareena. She said that it is very important for a man to be supportive in such times and not to pressure the woman to look beautiful or to feel less good. People just feel like when you are pregnant they don’t realize the kind of mood, emotions, feelings, what you actually feel about yourself. It is so important. Some days I would feel super amazing and sexy, and I would feel oh my god, I look so hot with that belly and I feel amazing, and I would tell Saif that or he would say, you are gorgeous, Kareena said. But there were times after six-seven months when I felt like of course I was exhausted and couldn’t get up in the morning sometimes. But sometimes it’s just a feeling of loathing. You’re just in a mental state where you don’t know what to think. Having a supportive man is so important and most men shouldn’t put pressure on their wives to a) look good while they’re pregnant and b) feel less. This pressure shouldn’t be there or like that, our regular sex life has to be super active, she added. Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra Says His First Film Has Been Suspended, Director Continued To Work With A Bigger Actor Kareena said that during pregnancy, a woman’s feelings should take precedence over everything else. It has to be based on how the woman is feeling and what she is feeling at the time. If your husband doesn’t understand this, then how can he be the father of your child? He must love you in all its forms. It’s something I wrote about in the book because most women are afraid to talk about it, she says.

