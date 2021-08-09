Marshfield Boy With Love Of Aquaman Dies Of Cancer, Actor Recalled





MARSHFIELD, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) Danny Sheehan, a young boy from Marshfield, died Sunday morning at the age of 8 following a long battle with cancer. WBZ-TV reports Danny was diagnosed with pineoblastoma, an extremely rare and aggressive form of brain cancer, and leptomeningeal disease, a cancer of the cerebrospinal fluid in January 2017. The boys’ love of the movie “Aquaman” captured the hearts of many across the country. He even went so far as to attract the attention of actor Jason Momoa, who played the superhero in the film. The actor had sent gifts and a video to Danny during his lifetime. This has garnered great support from the community. When news of Dannys’ passing broke, Momoa took to Instagram to remember the young boy. All my Aloha to this beautiful Ohana, Momoa wrote with a photo of a mural of Danny and himself in matching “Aquaman” costumes. The fresco was in fact dedicated to the honor of Dannys earlier this year at the Boys and Girls Club in Marshfield, according to WBZ-TV.

I love you little boy, rest in peace. You will live in my heart, Momoa continued. The actor added that he will dedicate the second film “Aquaman” to Danny, which premieres in 2022. WBZ-TV reports that visiting hours for the Dannys family will be at Saint Christines Church in Marshfield on Wednesday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A funeral mass at Sainte Christines Thursday at 10 p.m. will be followed by a subsequent burial at Couch Cemetery in Marshfield. The family encourages all who attend to wear colorful clothing in tribute to Danny. Follow WBZ NewsRadio: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | IHeartmedia application

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wbznewsradio.iheart.com/content/marshfield-boy-with-love-of-aquaman-dies-from-cancer-remembered-by-actor/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

