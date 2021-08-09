The Hollywood Casino York will open Thursday at the York Galleria Mall





YORK COUNTY, PA (WHTM) More and more gambling is coming to York County. Penn National Gaming plans to open the Hollywood Casino York to the public Thursday at noon in the York Galleria Mall in Springettsbury Township. You received information in your inbox: subscribe to daily and last minute abc27 newsletters Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the Hollywood Casino York measures approximately 80,000 square feet and will feature approximately 500 slots, 24 table games, live sports betting and restaurants. It could be a blow to the struggling Galleria. “There are certainly not as many people in the mall as there were 10 or 15 years. We hope this will give the mall greater visibility and attract more people, ”said Lt. Brian Wilbur of the Springettsbury Township Police Department. PREVIOUS COVER: New York County Casino Hosts Soft Opening Benefiting Veterans

It is the third Penn National casino in Pennsylvania. The casino has its own security and, according to state police, incidents that occur inside the casino will be handled by soldiers and any incidents outside the casino will be handled by the township police department. from Springettsbury. Agents will also offer additional help on Thursday for the opening. “Our primary responsibility will be to monitor traffic and provide assistance in a traffic jam, just getting people in and out of the facility safely,” said Lt. Wilbur. PREVIOUS COVER: Hollywood Casino York opens on August 12; benefits York Co. Food Bank and others

Additionally, rabbittransit tells us that the casino is on one of its busiest routes with buses every half hour.

