Reservation dogs will reward your patience

It takes some time to adjust to the tempo of Dogs Reservation. New FX on Hulu series, about a quartet of Native teenage friends in a small town in Oklahoma, takes the Tarantino movie Tank dogs as a reference to the title, and the idea of ​​this film creates the expectation of movement. The show’s opening scene plays on this expectation Bear (DPharaoh Woon-A-Tai), Elora (Devery Jacobs), Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis) and Cheese (Lane Factor) are in the middle of a Tarantino-style heist on down the road in a stolen delivery van full of spicy crisps. There is a feeling that Dogs Reservation could be fast, propulsive, full of dramatic escalations.

It’s not that kind of show. He is slow and aimless, winding through the lives of these four teenagers, dwelling on small details. And once it’s clear that the series is moving forward at this deliberate pace, it’s easier to see Dogs Reservation like something special. It is a distinctive mood; an unhurried spectacle of unnecessary things. Better yet, you begin to see its lack of contemplative, circular purpose as the key to its characters’ anxieties. It’s a show about four teenagers trying to find something to do. The pace of the show is a drifting, non-impulsive narrative world, and its teenage characters resentfully lean against it, seeking adventure and escape.

The de facto leader of the group is Bear, a young man who lives with his single mother and walks around with his friends looking for schemes to get more money, either by earning it or stealing it. The Truck of Stolen Crisps is one such ploy, and although the truck creates its own story, the most revealing, lived-in and intimately sensory detail of the getaway is that they then have bags and sacks and bags. bags of spicy crisps that appear throughout the show, even later episodes. They always eat them, try to sell them, talk about them, hide all those fries in plain sight. It’s played for laughs with a dry scorched earth sense of humor, but more than that is their presence, the fact that they stick around, things settle on this show and then settle down. block. It makes their world grounded, and it also shows why they are all so desperate to get any money as they can. They just want to leave.

Elora is the most motivated of the group. She is constantly counting their money, calculating how long it will take her to earn enough to move to California. Due to Dogs Reservation loop, wandering structure, not much clarity from the start on why she’s so motivated to leave. In the first episode, we learn that there was a fifth member of the group, a child named Daniel who passed away a year ago. But the show is withholding details of what exactly happened, just as it distributes small bits of information about the childhoods of Elora, Bear, Willie Jack, and Cheeses only in brief, indirect asides. Even as the series begins to go into more detail on each of the teenage pasts, there is nothing of the comic book hero-style simplicity because x then y. (Batman became Batman because his parents died!) It’s not a thing; that’s all. It’s in the air.

Dogs Reservation is entirely its own show, not least because it’s told from the perspective of Indigenous characters whose stories are so rarely portrayed on television, and because its four lead cast are new faces that don’t bring a familiar story. roles passed to these characters. The series is co-created and co-written by Sterlin Harjo, a Native American filmmaker from Oklahoma, and heavyweight producer Taika Waititi, director of Thor: Ragnarok and creator of What we do in the shadows, among others. Corn Dogs Reservation unlike much of Waititis’s other better-known work. It’s calmer and the humor is played with a more tongue-in-cheek sensitivity. In a matter of moments, it looks like other small town shows: there is the slightest hint of North exposure, for example, in its hyper-specific locality and its occasional shifts through surrealism. Bear sometimes has visions of a Native American warrior, who questions Bear about his strength and how ready he is to pursue his goals, if he really wants to leave. The Warrior is a towering and awe-inspiring figure, except he also breaks character a bit, appearing in odd places like a medical examination room. Things are more desperate in Dogs Reservation, although. It’s not like the goofy Jewish doctor who feels out of place in rural Alaska, whom everyone knows will come to know and love this place eventually. Things are a lot less cuddly here.

The only show in recent memory running on Dogs Reservation wavelength is the dear gone Lodge 49, the AMC series about a former stranded surfer who finds meaning in the eerie mysticism of an Elks Lodge-type community club called the Order of the Lynx. To be fair, all the superficial are very different, in a way that is the key to Dogs Reservation identity. Or Dogs Reservation is rooted in Indigenous characters, and his quartet of teenagers feel excluded from society for peculiar and historically oppressive reasons, Lodge 49 was a show about a guy named Dud, a white guy who just had a bad quarter of an hour. Yet both shows share an essential sensibility to characters whose lives are rich and meaningful even if little happens to them. They are characters who yearn to be connected to something bigger and stumble upon mysticism almost by accident. Both shows treat these scenes with a factual lack of surprise. Of course, the on-going cultural rot of capitalism and imperialism has drained the magic of the world and left people stranded in their inexorable wake. As a young person you would of course want to run away. And obviously it’s not that simple.

Dogs Reservation is the kind of show that can only really get the best of itself when it’s been around for a while, when all the characters have time to grow up together and become familiar and fully developed individuals. Critics only got four episodes before the first two drops premiered today with the rest of the season unfolding weekly and it’s hard to look ahead and imagine what this series might become. Still, there is every reason to hope and believe that this is a show that has only just found its place, and anything that seems clever and unusual right now is only going to get deeper. , more confident, funnier and more distinctive.