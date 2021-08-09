Celebrity birthdays for the week of August 15-21 | Entertainment





Celebrity birthdays for the week of August 15-21:

August 15: Actor Pat Priest (The Munsters) is 85 years old. Spencer Davis Group drummer Pete York is 79. Author-journalist Linda Ellerbee is 77 years old. Songwriter Jimmy Webb is 75 years old. Doobie Brothers singer-guitarist Tom Johnston is 73 years old. Actor Phyllis Smith (The Office) is 72 years old. Actor Tess Harper is 71 years old. Actor Larry Mathews (The Dick Van Dyke Show) is 66 years old. Actor Zeljko Ivanek (Madam Secretary, Heroes) is 64 years old. Cory in the House) is 63 years old. Singer-keyboardist Matt Johnson (The The) is 60 years old. Director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu (Birdman, Babel) is 58 years old. Actor Peter Hermann (Law and Order: Special Victims Unit) is 54 years old. Actor Debra Messing (Will and Grace) is 53 years old. Actor Anthony Anderson (Black-ish) is 51 years old. Actor Ben Affleck is 49 years old. Actor Natasha Henstridge (The Whole Nine Yards, Species) is 47 years old. Switchfoot bassist Tim Foreman is 43. Actor Emily Kinney (Conviction, The Walking Dead) is 37 years old. Actress Courtney Hope (The Bold and the Beautiful) is 32 years old. The Jonas Brot singer Joe Jonas is 32 years old. Actor-singer Carlos PenaVega (Big Time Rush) is 32 years old. Actress Jennifer Lawrence is 31 years old. DJ Smoove da General from Cali Swag District is 31 years old.

August 16: Actor Gary Clarke (Hondo, The Virginian) is 88 years old. Actress Julie Newmar is 88 years old. Actress-singer Ketty Lester (La Petite Maison dans la Prairie) is 87 years old. Actress Anita Gillette is 85 years old. Actor Bob Balaban (A Mighty Wind, Best In Show) is 76 years old. Ballerina Suzanne Farrell is 76 years old. Actress Lesley Ann Warren is 75 years old. Bassist Joey Spampinato (NRBQ) is 73 years old. Actor Marshall Manesh (How I Met Your Mother, Will and Grace) is 71 years old. Actor Reginald VelJohnson (Family Matters) is 69 years old. Television personality Kathie Lee Gifford is 68 years old. R&B singer JT Taylor is 68 years old. Director James Cameron (Titanic, The Terminator) is 67 years old. Actor Jeff Perry (Scandal, Grays Anatomy) is 66 years old. INXS guitarist Tim Farriss is 64 years old. Actor Laura Innes (ER) is 64 years old. Actor Angela Bassett is 63 years old. Singer Madonna is 63 years old. Actor Timothy Hutton is 61 years old. Actor Steve Carell is 59 years old. Actor Andy Milder (Weeds) is 53 years old. Actor Seth Peterson (Burn Avis, Providence) is 51 years old. Country singer Emily Robison of The Dixie Chicks is 49 years old. Actor George Stults (Seventh Heaven) is 46 years old. Singer Vanessa Carl ton is 41 years old. Actor Cam Gigandet (Twilight) is 39 years old. Singer-guitarist Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes is 36 years old. Actor Cristin Milioti (How I Met Your Mother) is 36 years old. Actor Shawn Pyfrom (Desperate Housewives) is 35. Country singer Ashton Shepherd is 35 years old. Dan and Shay’s singer Dan Smyers is 34 years old. Rapper Young Thug is 30 years old. Actor Cameron Monaghan (Gotham) is 28. Singer Greyson Chance is 24 years old.

