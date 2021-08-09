Actors Theater Drops Full Season Announcement, To Release Show Details On Continuous Basis – 89.3 WFPL News Louisville





Louisville Orchestra, Kentucky Opera House and Louisville Ballet are among the city’s performing arts organizations that rolled out their new performance season programs in late spring and early summer, enthusiastically announcing a return to live entertainment. But unlike in previous years, Louisville Actors Theater decided not to take this route. He’s been low-key on new shows and only recently started posting details of the company’s plans for the next season of performances. At the end of last month, the professional theater company published information about an outdoor performance series called Louisville Sessions Full Jam and a new membership program, where members have access to a variety of Actors Theater content, depending on their donation level. But any live production programming was not included in this announcement. In the email responses, Emily Tarquin, artistic producer for the Actors Theater of Louisville, said the company quickly turned to virtual programming after the pandemic-related shutdown in mid-March 2020, and they will deploy new labor and production information throughout the year. We currently offer a comprehensive library of digital works to all of our members. [and] to have six streaming productions on demandsaid Tarquin, also highlighting the August 28 Louisville Sessions Full Jam performance as a return to the shows in person. We are excited to share the full scope of our work, including our learning and creative engagement efforts and our community partnerships. Pandemic plans Actors Theater of Louisville is an organization of the Actors Equity Association. The union represents live theater artists and has guidelines to help reduce the risk of infection during the COVID-19 pandemic, including advice on ventilation and vaccination. In some cases, like the Broadway shows that are gearing up to reopen soon in New York City, the COVID-19 vaccine will be required for eligible team and cast members that do not have health-related exemptions. And across the country Rising Delta Variant Infections Raises Questions As To Whether Live Performances Will Have To Be Canceled Again. Tarquin said the Actors Theater was responding to a global pandemic and various local, state and federal protocols. The company is working to bring more events in person in the safest way possible, and continues to discuss them with the union, Tarquin said. The navigation of our collective agreements is fluid, collaborative and iterative and, therefore, is simply ongoing and cannot be framed in an antagonistic binary from our experience, they said. RELATED LINK: https://wfpl.org/dozens-of-ky-live-entertainment-businesses-celebrate-arrival-of-covid-19-aid/ A notice of hearing was released on Broadway World in early July, seeking Equity actors for roles in the 2021-22 season. The list called for three to four minute video submissions for productions such as Dracula and A Christmas Carol. A representative from the Actors Theater did not receive an immediate response to WFPL’s follow-ups regarding the notice of hearing. An uncertain future for the vocational training program Actors Theater has also not announced a slate for its 2021-2022. Professional Training Company (CTP). This company of young artists usually creates an entire season, with members producing and performing in some or all of the shows. PTC consisted of nearly 20 apprentices for the 2020-2021 performance schedule, according to Actor’s theaters website. Tarquin said, for this year they will have a Artistic Leadership Intern mentored by Executive Artistic Director Robert Barry Fleming and supported by a partnership with Ohio University. Tarquin said the company is working on an early career support model that would be sustainable, fair and in line with our mission and values ​​as an anti-racist and anti-oppressive organization. Actors Theater of Louisville remains committed to early career professional development and is currently reviewing the way the company supports young practitioners in all areas of our discipline, Emily Tarquin said in an email responding to a question. on PTC. Recommendations and best practices for organizations and programs like ours have been evolving for some time and 2020 has provided increased clarity and understanding of the need for reassessment and achievable change. Tarquin said new funding partners will be critical in creating and sustaining Systematically implement a model with appropriate funds to hire and fairly compensate the next generation of emerging professionals within a working regional theater.

