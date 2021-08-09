Sony completes $ 1.2 billion acquisition of AT&T Crunchyroll – The Hollywood Reporter





Sony has completed its nearly $ 1.2 billion acquisition of the anime streaming service, Crunchyroll, from AT&T, the company said on Monday. The acquisition, which was first announced in December, brings Crunchyroll to Funimation, a joint venture between Sony Pictures and Sony Music’s Aniplex. With Crunchyroll hosted under Funimation, Sony will now be able to expand its status in the anime industry and reach Crunchyroll’s 5 million subscribers and over 120 million registered users. Boasting over 1,000 anime titles and distribution rights for over 30,000 episodes, Crunchyroll also comes with an extensive library and games division that develops web and mobile games based on popular shows in the markets. English speakers. “Anime is a rapidly growing medium that captivates and arouses emotion among audiences around the world. Aligning Crunchyroll and Funimation will bring us even closer to the creators and fans who are at the heart of the anime community, ”said Kenichiro Yoshida, president and CEO of Sony Group Corporation, in a statement. “We look forward to delivering even more exceptional entertainment that fills the world with emotion through anime.” Tony Vinciquerra, president and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc., added that the acquisition of Crunchyroll will provide an “unprecedented opportunity” to deliver content in “film, events, home entertainment, games, streaming, linear television “. “With the addition of Crunchyroll, we have an unprecedented opportunity to serve anime fans like never before and deliver the anime experience on any platform they choose,” said Vinciquerra. . “Our goal is to create a unified anime subscription experience as soon as possible.” Sony paid a total of $ 1.175 billion in cash to secure the deal with AT&T, the company said. AT&T is expected to use the funds to reduce the company’s debt.

