23 Roku Originals will air on The Roku Channel on August 13 | Company





TORONTO – (BUSINESS WIRE) – August 9, 2021– Roku, Inc.(NASDAQ: ROKU) announced today that an exciting new roster of Roku Originals will be available to stream starting August 13. The lineup includes 23 new titles for The Roku Channel, including four brand new premieres, available exclusively on The Roku Channel. This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210809005421/en/ 23 new Roku Originals now available! (Graphic: Business Wire) New unpublished series Eye Candy, Squeaky Clean, season two of Many thanks, and What’s going on in Hollywood, will push new boundaries in unscripted and documentary genres, presenting streamers with compelling shows that will shape important conversations, shoot their hearts out and put viewers directly into the competition. In addition, on August 13, several Emmy nominations Mapleworth Murders will debut on The Roku Channel, where viewers can experience award-winning comedy from nominees Paula Pell, John Lutz and JB Smoove. Although it’s only been a few months since the launch of Roku Originals, the response has been overwhelming, ”said Brian Tannenbaum, head of alternative programming at Roku. We’re excited to keep pace with the premium series, featuring Hollywood’s top talent, only available on the Roku Channel with this upcoming original lineup list. Colin Davis, head of script programming for Rokus, continued, viewers will be on the edge of their seats with thrillers like The stranger, survive and Wireless, and then can laugh at themselves with Mapleworth Murders. These August additions continue to prove that we can offer something for everyone, and we couldn’t be prouder that they are being devoured by the massive Roku audience. Paula Pell said, Do Mapleworth Murders was a glorious game of criminal procedure through a field of sheer madness. We’re incredibly excited he’s found a nest on the Roku Channel and millions of viewers can watch a lesbian old maid and a sheriff and gauge deputy try to solve some of the most ridiculous daily murders in an otherwise lovely town. . Full disclosure, we’ve got almost everything written in a melatonin twilight. New Roku Originals range From award-winning scripted entertainment and gripping documentaries to new unscripted series, Roku Originals offers viewers free access to bold and fresh entertainment from Hollywood’s biggest names. For the first time ever, The Roku Channel launches four all-new Roku Originals series – Eye Candy, Squeaky Clean, season two of Many thanks, and What’s going on in Hollywood. A total of 23 new programs will be available free to viewers on The Roku Channel starting August 13, including: &The music

Andy Cohen’s Diaries

Benoît Men

Elbe vs. Block

Eye candy

Fierce queens

Parquet

Gone Mental with Lior

Mapleworth Murders

Blackout

Attractive!

Nikki Fre $ h

Run this town

The sauce

Sex next door

Distinct

Skrrt with offset

Really clean

The foreigner

To survive

Thank you a million (season 2)

What is happening in Hollywood

Wireless Launched in 2018, The Roku Channel licenses and distributes content from over 175 partners and hosts free entertainment on the Roku platform. In addition to Roku streaming players, The Roku Channel is available on Roku TV models from TCL, Hisense, Westinghouse, RCA, Sharp, and Sanyo. For more information visit www.roku.com. About Roku, Inc. Roku pioneered TV streaming. We connect users to the streaming content they love, empower content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the United States and select countries through direct retail sales and licensing agreements with service operators. Roku TV models are available in the US and select countries through licensing agreements with TV brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, California, United States This press release contains forward-looking statements based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. These statements include, without limitation, the content, benefits, functionality, timing and availability of Roku Originals on The Roku Channel; trends in TV streaming; and the features, benefits, growth and reach of The Roku Channel and the Roku Platform. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports that Roku, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Copies of the reports filed with the SEC are posted on Rokus’ website and are available free of charge from Roku. Roku is a registered trademark of Roku, Inc. in the United States and other countries. The trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective owners. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210809005421/en/ CONTACT: Roku, Inc. Eleni tenuta [email protected] KEYWORD: EUROPE NORTH AMERICA CANADA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT CONSUMER ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY TV AND RADIO GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT SOFTWARE LICENSE (ENTERTAINMENT) SOURCE: Roku, Inc. Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 09.08.2021 09: 00 / DISC: 09.08.2021 09:02 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210809005421/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.valdostadailytimes.com/news/business/23-roku-originals-to-premiere-on-the-roku-channel-on-august-13/article_e91f249f-0085-5a78-9f50-e81907d19fe6.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos