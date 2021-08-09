Johnny Depp is still set to receive a prestigious actor award this fall





Johnny Depp will receive the Donostia Award from the San Sebastian Film Festival this fall amid ongoing legal issues with Amber Heard.

ActorJohnny Depp will receive a prestigious acting award this fall amid ongoing legal issues with ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp started his career with a role in the years 1984Freddy before starring in various films throughout the 90s. His role inEdward Scissorhands began his relationship with one of his most notorious collaborators, Tim Burton. Depp would continue to play inSleeping Hollow,Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Corpse Bride, Sweeney Todd, Alice in Wonderland, andDark shadowsof the directorThe actor’s career was taken to new heights, however, with his starring role in the 2003s.Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl and its three suites.

Lately, Depp’s career has been mired in controversy, due to ongoing legal battles with Heard. Depp and Warner Bros. split last year after leaving the role of Gellert Grindelwald inHarry potterderivative franchiseFantastic beastsDespite the outcome of a UK lawsuit in favor of Heard, another lawsuit was in Depp’s favor last week. Still, the legal battle continues in a very public way, but that hasn’t stopped Depp from receiving his latest honor. Related: Why Tim Burton Cast Johnny Depp In So Many Of His Movies According toDeadline, Depp will receive a prestigious actor award from the San Sebastian Film Festival. The Donostia Award is the festival’s highest honor and Depp will be awarded in September. The San Sebastian Film Festival called Depp “one of the most talented and versatile actors in contemporary cinemas.“ Other actors who recently received the Donostia Award include Ethan Hawke, Sigourney Weaver, Judy Dench, Penelope Cruz and Viggo Mortensen, who was honored last year. Of course, Depp’s honor won’t come without a divisive answer. The actor has been the lightning rod of controversy over the past few years due to his very public legal battles with Heard and these aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. Yet internationally, Depp has proven to be less controversial and the San Sebastian Film Festival is based in Spain. It remains to be seen whether Depp will be there in person, both due to ongoing issues with the COVID-19 pandemic and the fact that he is under such close scrutiny. If so, all eyes will be on what he says in his acceptance speech and, as he contemplates the future of his career, what the actor plans to do next. Currently,Johnny Depp doesn’t have any major films slated for release and it’s unclear if the actor is working on anything at this time. More: Johnny Depp’s Fall From Grace Confirmed In Minamata Release Source: Deadline Every DCEU movie and show possible, the Suicide Squad sets in

About the Author Graeme guttmann

(963 articles published)

Graeme Guttmann is News Writer and Editor-in-Chief for Screen Rant. A lover of everything pop culture, he watches just about everything from the biggest blockbusters to reality shows like Real Housewives and Love Island. He currently resides in Boston, MA, where he is an MFA candidate at Emerson College for Creative Writing. You can follow him on Twitter @cryptograeme for pop culture comments and random thoughts on pop music and just about anything else. More from Graeme Guttmann

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://screenrant.com/johnny-depp-acting-donostia-award-festival-2021/

