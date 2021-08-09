AMC Theaters Post $ 344 Million Loss Amid “Transformational” Quarter – The Hollywood Reporter

Movie giant AMC Entertainment posted a smaller second-quarter loss and a rebound in revenue as it recovers from the severely disruptive pandemic.

AMC Theaters’ parent company also unveiled a formal agreement with Warner Bros. to show the Hollywood studio’s 2022 tent list on its screens via an exclusive 45-day window and plans to take on at least six new theaters in Los Angeles, Chicago and Atlanta. , and potentially four other locations. It will also accept Bitcoin as a payment method for movie tickets and concessions at its theaters by the end of the year.

After the closing bell, AMC Entertainment posted a loss of 71 cents per share, beating the Wall Street consensus estimate of 91 cents, and outperformed a loss of $ 5.38 per share a year earlier. . The loss for the three months to March 31 was $ 344 million, down from a loss of $ 561.2 million a year earlier.

“The second quarter of 2021 has been a transformation for AMC. We Raised a further $ 1.25 billion in new equity (before commissions and fees) during the quarterr, boost our neighborhood end liquidity at more … than $ 2 billion (including cash and non-drawn revolving credit lines) which is about twice as much previous highest rating ever recorded in AMC 101–story of the year. We believe tthis gives AMC financial autonomy to boldly navigate the waters of coronaviruses, ”AMC CEO Adam Aron said in a statement.



At the same time, Aron added that taking over AMC was not a safe bet: “AMC ‘The journey through this pandemic is not over and we are not yet out of the woods. However, while there is no guarantee as to what the future will bring in an infection yet–impacted world, we can look to the future and imagine a happy ending in Hollywood for this history. We would like to think that someday when a movie is shot on AMC and COVID, its title will be a compelling word, “Recovery”. But only time will tell. “

To illustrate AMC’s resumption strength, the company announced six new movie theater pickups, and possibly four more, as it leverages some of its recently raised fresh money. And the movie giant has said that eight of the ten new theaters it could potentially operate are former Arclight Cinemas locations.

Three of the new movie vans for which AMC has signed leases or letters of intent will be in Los Angeles, two more will be in Chicago, and another location will be in Atlanta. AMC added that it was also in advanced negotiations for four more theaters to increase its stable of new locations to ten.

The deal for new cinema locations follows AMC’s negotiation of an agreement to operate two premier theaters in the Los Angeles area, located in premier outdoor malls, The Grove near West Hollywood and The Americana at Brand in Glendale. Both sites are part of the now defunct Pacific Theaters chain, whose owner, Decurion Corp., closed its doors for good in April, along with sister chain ArcLight Cinemas.

In June, AMC reached an agreement to raise more than $ 230 million for possible cinema acquisitions and investments to strengthen its cinema circuit after the pandemic. And Aron, in recent comments, revealed that theaters owned and operated by Pacific Theaters, including the ArcLight chain, were in AMC’s sights as it sought to strike one-off deals for new theater locations, rather than embarking on a great shopping spree.

AMC also unveiled a formal agreement with Warner Bros. on Monday. to bring the Hollywood studio’s 2022 tent list to its big screens via an exclusive 45-day window. “It’s especially gratifying that Warner Bros. embraces a theatrical window once again. For us at AMC, it’s especially nice to work so seamlessly with Warner Bros. once again. Aron told analysts on an after-sales call.

AMC also announced that the chain plans to accept Bitcoin as a payment method for movie tickets and concessions at all of its national theaters by the end of 2021.



In the last quarter, overall revenue was $ 444.7 million, beating Wall Street’s forecast of $ 382 million, and comparing well with revenue of 18.9 million. million dollars a year ago. The coronavirus pandemic has hammered AMC’s business as much of its theatrical circuit was closed in 2020 and its sources of income were severely restricted before the recent reopens.

But the movie giant survived the pandemic with new debt and equity offerings and help from active retail traders on online platforms like Reddit and TikTok. About 80% of AMC’s 3.2 million individual investors as of March 11 were retail shareholders.

These individual traders have backed AMC as a ‘memestock’, boosting its stock price to record highs. Aron and other AMC Theaters executives on aftermarket analyst call for the first time answered questions from his online army of retail investors via a dedicated website. Only one of the questions on the conference call came from a financial analyst.

AMC shares rose $ 1.45, or just over 4%, to $ 35.25.