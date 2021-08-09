Whitest Kids UKnow Comedy Show co-founder Trevor Moore dies at 41





Trevor Moore, comedian and co-founder of popular sketch comedy show The Whitest Kids UKnow, which appeared on the Independent Movie Channel, died in Los Angeles on Saturday. He was 41 years old. His death was confirmed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, who said Mr. Moore died in a courtyard of a residential building in the city’s Franklin Hills neighborhood, the same building where public records showed that he had lived. He was killed in an accident, according to a statement from his wife, Aimee Carlson, which was released by his manager, Kara Welker. The statement did not provide details of the crash and Ms Welker said she had no further information. The medical examiner’s office said it would perform an autopsy. Mr. Moore released a solo comedy album, Drunk Texts to Myself; hosted a one-hour special on Comedy Central; and co-directed, co-written and starred in the films Miss March (2009) and The Civil War on Drugs (2011).

But he’s best known for his work on Whitest Kids UKnow, which spanned five seasons. from 2007. Crazy and ironic, he sought to make people laugh on thorny issues like police brutality, the war on drugs and student debt. A writer for the Salon website last year said the show strangely predicted the Trump era. Other times, the show has turned into the absurd. After he stopped broadcasting, he developed an online following, and his Youtube channel has over 100 million views in total. Mr. Moore often rooted his comedy in terrain where his audience could recognize a park with an old friend, a modern White House press conference, and injected into each storyline a dizzying amount of madness and humor. In memorable skit, White House press secretary reveals more and more details of unlikely turn of events on secret US space station on the moon that has been taken over by bears. We believe they may be involved in some sort of intergalatic drug cartel, possibly affiliated with one of the interstellar wizarding alliances, the deadpan press secretary. Stunned journalists try to absorb the shocking news when one finally asks: You don’t want to invade Iran today, do you? The press secretary pauses, then smiles wryly and says: You got me.

In 2019, Mr. Moore brought his idiosyncratic sensibilities to the talk show format and started hosting The Trevor Moore Show on Comedy Central. Its first episodes had titles like Achieving World Peace with Flat Earth Theory and Why Is Everyone So Excited All the Time? See, the worst part about death, Mr. Moore said on the show in June, is that you don’t hear all the nice things said about you after you leave. Born April 4, 1980 in Montclair, NJ, Mr. Moore was raised in Charlottesville, Virginia, by his parents, Mickey and Becki Moore, popular Christian rock singers, according to Vanity Show and the website IMDb. At 16, Mr. Moore began creating weekly cartoons for local newspapers in Virginia, and by 19, he had written and produced a weekly sketch comedy program, The Trevor Moore Show, for local television stations. , according to IMDb. Mr. Moore graduated in Film from the School of Visual Arts in New York. In 2010, he married Mrs. Carlson. Besides his wife and parents, Mr. Moore is survived by a 3-year-old son, August. He is also survived by a sister, Lila Haile. News of Mr Moores’ death sparked a wave of praise for the comedian from his collaborators and admirers.

On Instagram, comedian James Adomian of IFC Comedy Bang! Snap! said Mr. Moore was a magnetic friend to all who thought everything was overwhelmingly hilarious no matter how much that sardonic gallows humor was a beacon and guide for me and many others in dark times. Referring to two sketch comedy shows with strong cult following, David Gallaher, who has written for Marvel and DC Comics, said on twitter that Mr. Moore mixed the BEST of State and Children in the room to create something beautiful, subversive and contemporary. Neil Vigdor contributed reporting and Kitty Bennett researched.

