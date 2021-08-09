Entertainment
Two injured, two charged following shootings on Saturday in front of Hollywood bars | Local
A man from Lexington Park and a man from Lusby were each charged with two counts of assault and 11 counts of misdemeanor following a shooting outside a pair of bars Hollywood on Saturday which left two people injured.
Diamante Ra’Quan Butler, 23, of Lexington Park is the alleged shooter and Antoine Keith Mackall III of Lusby was the alleged driver of the vehicle from which the shots were fired, according to prosecution documents. Mackall is also charged with aiding and abetting crime after the fact.
Both were subsequently arrested and are being held without bail.
The shooting took place on Saturday August 7 in the 23900 block of Mervell Dean Road. Two victims, Ronnie Searles and Angela Bowles, were shot while inside a bar, according to a court document. Both were taken to Medstar St. Mary’s Hospital, although one was later transferred to a local trauma center.
Shell casings were recovered from the road outside the Last Drop Country Bar, and many witnesses reported seeing a muzzle flash and hearing gunshots from a vehicle, according to documents from charge.
Nearby Toot’s Bar, bouncer Jacob Parlett said three people attempted to enter two men and a woman, but denied entry to a man wearing overalls due to ID invalid. After two of them entered the building, the man and woman entered the toilet together for several minutes, which was against the rules, and were told to leave.
All three then got into a white vehicle and drove to the Last Drop Bar, Parlett said, where he saw all three being denied access.
Two bouncers from the Last Drop Bar said the man in overalls attempted to access it with a “prison ID”.
Parlett said the three men then got into the white vehicle, the men in front and the woman behind, and then lost sight of them but heard gunshots.
Sheriff’s Office of St. Mary Cpl. Trevor Teague observed a video from the Last Drop Bar, the indictment document says, and was able to identify the defendants.
A female witness outside the Last Drop Bar said someone on the passenger side of the vehicle fired a handgun.
Mackall was in the driver’s seat of a white 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee, according to a prosecution document. He was wearing a red shirt that said “wild” in several places.
Sources
2/ https://www.somdnews.com/news/local/two-injured-two-charged-following-saturday-shootings-outside-hollywood-bars/article_1f6610f6-5cd3-5e0f-adc2-e783d1f63388.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]