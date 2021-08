Anti-Vaxxer fears vaccination will turn her into a zombie, as in “I am a legend”

Although millions of Americans were vaccinated with no sign of a zombie invasion, the apocalypse does not seem far away. Today’s strange illusion comes from a surprising sourceWill smiths 2007 sci-fi film I’m a legend. In a recent New York Times play, which chronicles a New York-based company’s complicated journey to getting its employees fully vaccinated, one person cited the fictional film as evidence for not having suffered a vaxx. When Metro Optics Eyewear employees were asked why they were reluctant to get vaccinated, responses ranged from false conspiracy theories involving electronic chips at lack of formal approval by the Food and Drug Administration. Even more alarmingly, a member of staff said she was worried because she believed a vaccine had caused the characters in the film I’m a legend turn into zombies, the media reported. The screenwriter of the cinema Akiva Goldsman refuted this reflection on Twitter, responding to an excerpt from the Times article: Ah. My. God. It’s a film. I made it up. His. Not. Real. In case it is not clear that you should not use a fictional film as a basis for medical beliefs, vaccines not cause the zombie apocalypse in I’m a legend anyway. As stated in a december 2020 Reuters fact check, it wasn’t a vaccination but a modified virus used to treat cancer [that caused the invasion]. The outlet released another fact check March 2021 specifying that the (again, not true) the movie is actually set in 2012, not 2021. Credit I’m a legend because the lack of vaccination is not a new phenomenon. In May, a woman from Illinois named Kim simmons Recount The Washington Post that the film was part of his vaccine decision-making process. I love this movie, for all kinds of reasons. But it was a little scary, she said, adding: I don’t want to be a zombie. As noted by To post, Simmons was eventually vaccinated. Even Smith weighed in on this trend during a March 2020 episode woman Jada Pinkett Smiththe Facebook watch show, Red round table, who provided scientific facts on COVID-19. He explained to me, I wanted to do that because in 2008 I did I’m a legend so I feel responsible for a lot of misinformation. More great stories from Vanity Show In search of the truth about Anthony Bourdain and Asia Argento

