Stylish blue anti-light glasses – The Hollywood Reporter

The coronavirus has changed the way many people work as more companies implement a hybrid office model that allows employees to clock in from their homes. And with so much telecommuting and watching Zoom classes all day long, one of the most seemingly practical pandemic trends has been blue-light glasses, which more and more people are wearing to alleviate the supposed eye strain that comes with more. screen time.

Jennifer Lopez, Miley Cyrus, Jamie Foxx and other stars sported some of the specs on social media. These clean-looking frames are designed to deflect blue light, reduce stress, and even prevent disruption of sleep patterns, but some recent studies question whether they relieve tension. As professor of optometry at the State University of New York, Dr. Mark Rosenfield recently told NPR, studies have shown that exposure to blue light can interfere with our circadian rhythm (the internal process that regulates our sleep cycle). “We all have a natural rhythm for knowing when we’re tired, when it’s time to go to bed. If you want to watch your screen late at night (which is probably not a good idea), but unfortunately a lot of us still do, then blue blocking filters might be helpful in that regard ”, he said.

For those who prefer to take extra precautions, some of the best blue light glasses can at least give you some peace of mind when it comes to controlling your sleep schedule. (Although Rosenfield recommends taking regular breaks away from the screen every 20 minutes and avoiding looking at your devices closely.)

Here, we’ve narrowed down the vast market to 12 of the top picks, including offerings from Warby Parker, Ray-Ban, Diff, Danish brand Caddis Christopher Cloos, and many more. Read below for our top picks.

1. Caddis D28 Blue Light glasses

Caddis strives to be the ‘anti-aging’ eyewear brand for those who want to get wiser every year, and that includes outfitting spec wearers with cool frames that are just as creative as they are. . (Featured stylist Lysa Cooper, Mister Cartoon, Grammy-winning musician Butch Walker and pro surfer Lisa Andersen are among the fans of the label.) What we love about Caddis frames is that they use the brand’s Frequency technology to infuse blue light protection directly into the lenses (rather than using a coating), which means they block 45% of harmful blue light. On top of that, the glasses are almost transparent and are finished with an anti-reflective, hydrophobic and oleophobic coating (so they reduce glare and prevent smudging).

2. Private Revaux Reconnect Blue Light glasses

Privé Revaux sells itself as “luxury eyewear at a fair price”, and it certainly has the power to back it up, as it is co-founded by Jamie Foxx, Hailee Steinfeld, Ashley Benson, Jeremy Piven and Dave Osokow; Hollywood stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn; and entrepreneur David Schottenstein.

In addition to cutting-edge optical and sunglasses frames, the affordable brand also offers some of the best blue light glasses that are also available in prescription lenses. If you’re looking to make a star-inspired statement at your next virtual reunion, try these oversized round frames that J. Lo, Hailey Steinfield, Camila Cabello and Tamera Mowry have shown on social media.

3. Diff Eyewear Weston Blue Light Glasses

The stylish eyewear brand Diff’s Weston Blue Light Blocking Glasses offer a playful geometric touch to the classic round eye silhouette. These slightly oversized frames come in a range of solid and sheer colors, so there’s something for every aesthetic. The brand also offers a buy, buy promotion, so you can buy another pair at home.

4. Muse x Hilary Duff Sonia Blue Light glasses

Part of Younger Star Hilary Duff’s eyewear line with Muse, these metal cat eye frames are for anyone looking for a minimalist look. Available in silver or gold, these glasses are available in a range of lens types (including single or near vision, progressive, bifocal and uncorrected) as well as blue, photochromic, tinted or polarized light blocking options. . The Star Collaboration is also at 20% off right now when you use the code PREMIUM20.

Muse Hilary Duff Sonia Blue Light sunglasses (reg. $ 94)

5. Pixel Eyewear Ventus Blue Light Sunglasses

Pixel dedicates time to ensuring that its lenses are of optimal clarity. Lens features such as Resistant to scratches, fingerprints and dust particles, All of Pixel’s glasses are also UV resistant which few other brands on the market offer. There are plenty of great options to choose from, but perhaps the most unique is its Ventus model, combining rounded rims with slight cat-eye tips – a bit of a centerpiece for telecommuting.

Pixel Eyeware Ventus Blue Light Glasses

6. Glasses Felix Gray Hamilton Blue Light

Felix Gray specializes in blue light glasses, with all of his designs built around deflecting these waves. Each pair comes with an “anti-reflective” coating that claims to block 99% of glare, claiming to prevent eye strain and make vision clearer. They also offer “sleep” glasses that help maintain melatonin levels and calm the brain. These glasses are intended for use in the evening, usually after work, and target a specific wavelength of blue light believed to affect chemical imbalances necessary for sleep. There are a lot of cool designs out there, but our favorites are the Hamilton Sunglasses Light Blue for their minimalist and edgy look.

Felix Gray Hamilton Blue Light Glasses

7. Quay Hardwire two-tone blue light glasses

For those who prefer to avoid oversized frames, these bold blue square sunglasses manage to give a clean and uncluttered look, thanks to the clear frame and the tortoise shell color around the lenses. We love that these glasses are prescription-friendly as well, and right now the Australian eyewear brand is offering two blue light frames for just $ 40.

8. MVMT Ingram Blue Light glasses

MVMT started out as a watch brand, but has since expanded into eyewear and jewelry. In the world of watchmaking, it stands out for its classic Californian design with a modern twist. And it carried that same principle into blue light lenses, creating sleek designs with its signature “everscroll” technology, which promises solid UV protection as well as anti-reflective technology. With a range of minimalist and light styles, it’s hard to go wrong. These round Ingram frames are especially cool, especially with a tortoiseshell finish.

9. Ray-Ban Clubmaster Blue Light glasses

Traditional brands have also entered the blue light market. Ray-Ban has expanded its repertoire in recent years, offering lenses that are mostly water repellent and do not have a yellow tint like other options. The appeal of Ray Ban, however, is its classic design. Their traveler, Club leader and Aviator mounts can all be customized with blue light protection – and are also available as prescriptions for those who need magnification. Right now is also a good time to buy, as some prescriptions are currently 50% off on the Ray-Ban website.

10. Warby Parker Carlton Blue Light Goggles

Many eyewear come straight off the assembly line – immaculately crafted and highly functional, but with little human attention to detail. Warby Parker turns that narrative around, emphasizing the final checks performed by real people to ensure quality. Each design starts with an approximate template, but then offers a number of customizations for a more personalized fit. One of them are blue light filters. Warby Parker claims to block 100 percent of UV rays and is lighter than other blue light glasses on the market.

11. Zenni Rectangle Frame Blue Light Glasses

Zenni’s appeal lies in its affordability. While some blue light glasses may seem like a steal at $ 70, Zenni prices their pairs even lower, with blue light customization only costing $ 25. Celebrities such as Rashida Jones have endorsed the brand’s “Blokz” technology, which can be tailored for a variety of prescribing needs. Zenni offers over 800 frame styles, almost all of which can be fitted with blue light lenses, making them the most versatile manufacturer on the market. We love these classic rectangular glasses which can be enhanced with blue light customization.

Zenni Rectangle Frame Blue Light Glasses

12. Christopher Cloos Pampelonne Blue Light Glasses

Danish designer label Christopher Cloos recently launched a collaboration with Tom Brady, producing a number of intriguing options all made from biodegradable materials, including these round turtle mounts. This line comes with specialized packaging and a cleaning cloth printed with various Brady quotes.

Their blue light technology is also solid. They are one of the few brands that guarantee blocking of the yellow coloration and are also light enough to prevent a clunky feeling when worn for long hours. But above all, Cloos glasses have an elegant European touch that makes them distinctive. Our favorite is the Pampelonne, named after a beach in the Saint-Tropez region.