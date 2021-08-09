With the Olympics over, Peacock must determine next step

It’s been a tough week for Peacock. NBC has positioned its streaming service as the place to go if you wanted to stream the Olympics without a cable subscription, which should have been an easy win for the upstart platform. Instead, Peacocks’ coverage was wobbly and confusing, and the service didn’t give viewers much reason to stick around after the Games. With its biggest circulation behind it and few groundbreaking internet titles heading to the platform anytime soon, it’s unclear what will come next for NBCUniversals’ biggest streaming bet.

Peacock had 54 million registrations and more than 20 million active accounts at the end of July, just over a year after its launch, parent company Comcast said in its second quarter earnings call. (A spokesperson declined to say how many of those active accounts get paid.) It’s really tiny. Netflix has topped 200 million subscriptions, by comparison, but that’s a big jump from 42 million subscriptions just a quarter ago, of which about a third the company said it was. were active accounts. The company attributed its growth to the addition of three exclusive content to the platform: Peacocks, the most successful original to date, Dr Mort; the day and date of release from The Boss Baby: family business; and the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which ended on Sunday.

But even Comcast knows the growth will be hard to keep up. We are unlikely to replicate such a formidable performance, said Brian L. Roberts, chief executive officer of Comcast, on the call. (Disclosure: NBCUniversal is an investor in Vox Media, parent company of The edge.)

Dr Mort was well received and I paid a premium subscription myself to complete the series, which stars Christian Slater, Alec Baldwin and Joshua Jackson as the compelling lead role of Christopher Duntsch. But a closer look at Peacocks’ content pipeline shows the service isn’t ready to be a Disney Plus or a Netflix, mainly because Peacock does not seem willing to channel unfathomable cash flows into the development of high-caliber originals that match the production value of series like Strange things or The Mandalorian.

Peacocks’ content offering and its original strategy resemble a broadcast network.

Peacock acts as a broadcast network providing users with more content than they might expect to watch on NBC. Richard Broughton, research director at Ampere Analysis, said the strategy may work to attract subscribers for free and ad-supported services, but not necessarily for its premium services.

Peacocks’ content offering and original strategy is like a broadcast network, Broughton said The edge. They have a lot of reality shows, they have unscripted shows and comedies. They have relatively few high-end dramas, which have typically been what put groups like Netflix and Disney Plus and HBO Max off the broadcast networks. So Peacocks is firmly positioned right now because, hey, you love our broadcast channels. Here are more of the things you love from a new streaming perspective. And again, potentially very good. But it is likely that people are turning to the ad-supported level rather than the premium.

Peacocks ‘next list includes a series based on Dan Browns’ novel The lost symbol, a drama series hosted by Andy Cohen titled Ex-assessed, and teenage murder drama One of us is lying. It’s too early to tell if these series have enough appeal to generate significant growth in subscribers, but they don’t have the kind of splashing pre-premiere fanfare that other services often enjoy before the start of the season. big budget titles releases.

Roberts said during the earnings call that the company remains optimistic about its future lineup, which includes the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, Monday Night Football, originals and streaming rights to the films. Universal after their debut in theaters from 2022. But even those paid exclusives are shared with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Peacock will get those movies first, but eventually they’ll head to two much bigger services with diverse content libraries and deeper production pockets.

Peacock also picked up many NBC titles that performed exceptionally well on services like Netflix while they were still licensed. It also owns the exclusive streaming rights to WWE Network programming. But no service will survive the streaming wars just by relying on professional wrestling, Office, and Parks and recreation. This is especially true if Peacock wants someone to actually pay for his service, and it sure is. Much of its original content is locked behind its paid tiers. Why invest in producing original shows for the service if no one is actually watching them?

The service’s reliance on streaming the Olympics also seems like a strange long-term business strategy, as the Games only take place every two years. Plus, his coverage of the Olympics won’t even stay on service after the Games. Its dedicated Olympics hub will be phased out of service on August 11, a spokesperson confirmed to The edge (although the originals like Golden and For the ball and the country will remain in the long term).

It seems like an interesting strategy to attract viewers around the Olympics.

It seems like an interesting strategy to attract viewers around the Olympics. That doesn’t hold up on its own, even if there was more coverage, said David Arditi, associate professor of sociology and anthropology at the University of Texas at Arlington. Arditi wrote the book Culture streaming: subscription platforms and endless culture consumption, which takes a close look at streaming wars.

Broughton said Peacock is now facing a decision as to whether he wants to compete with major streaming players like Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, Disney Plus and Apple TV trying to grab subscriber dollars, or whether wants to compete more as price-sensitive but ad-supported services like Hulu. That said, Broughton argued that Peacocks’ hybrid model will allow him to experiment with what works and try out a few different strategies without fully committing from day one.

Peacocks content leans more towards old school network programming rather than innovative movies and series produced by Netflix, Disney and Apple. There might be enough appetite for this content to keep the service afloat. But in a world where cultural moments like Ted lasso and WandaVision gain viewers, Peacock will need to understand his strategy and quickly.