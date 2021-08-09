Review: Nirmanz Food Boutique Brings Bollywood Flair to Sugar Land | Culture





Bollywood, meet Biryani. That’s the vision of Nirman Shah, the chef behind Nirmanz Food Boutique, which opened in 2017 at 16338 Kensington Drive Ste. # 160 at Sugar Land. Shah, originally from Maharashtra, India, was trained at Rambagh Palace in Jaipur, India. When he arrived in Sugar Land, he brought with him his love of cinema and Bollywood culture. Nirmanz’s walls are lined with movie posters, and the ceilings are dotted with ornate colorful lamps. Vintage car front frames and grilles and a rickshaw greet visitors at the counter. Some drinks in Nirmanz are even served in mini rickshaw carts, like these popular commuters used in urban centers of India. I chose two things from the fairly extensive menu: Goat Kadai ($ 16) and Rosemary Naan ($ 3). A kadai is essentially an Indian wok, and it is commonly used in the preparation of Mughal cuisine, which was influenced by Central Asian and Islamic cuisine dating back to the 15th century. Tender pieces of goat cheese, bell pepper and onion are mixed with fresh herbs and spices in a sauce that makes your tongue quiver with flavor. The rice is served on the side and the naan is useful for cleaning the palate and for absorbing the excess sauce. Quench your thirst with a Masala tea ($ 2), a milk-based black tea infused with cardamom, ginger, cinnamon and cloves, the popular Mango Lassi ($ 4) or a Sitafal Shake ($ 5), a milkshake thick with custard and apple base. For dessert, your options are Gulab Jamun (fried dough), Ras Malai (mild cottage cheese or paneer cheese), Moong Dal (sweet lentils), halwa (a pastry made from semolina flour), and Gajar Halwa (a halwa), all $ 6 each. Nirmanz food shop Address: 16338 Kensington Drive. Ste. # 160, Sugar Land Dining options: Dine on site, curbside pickup, delivery via UberEats, Grubhub or Postmates Hours: 11 am-3pm (lunch) and 5.30pm-9.30pm (dinner) Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; 11 am-3pm (lunch) and 5.30pm-10pm (dinner) Friday; 11 am-10pm Saturday; 11 am-9:30pm Sunday Between prices: $ 11 to $ 16 Welcomes children: Yes Senior discount: No Alcohol: No Healthy options: Saag Paneer ($ 13) Show Star: Kadai goat Evaluation: 3 out of 5 stars

