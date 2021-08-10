D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai Is The Sleek Native Hollywood Star To Watch





In its new FX series, Dogs Reservation, actor DPharaoh Woon-A-Tai portrays a young Indigenous teenager who longs to flee his rural Oklahoma reservation in search of bigger and better opportunities. In more ways than one, it’s a story that mimics its own career trajectory: Woon-A-Tai, who is Oji-Cree, is originally from Toronto and now makes him one of the coolest faces in the world. Hollywood (alongside her four young co-stars Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis and Lane Factor). On the press tour for her new series, designed by filmmakers Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo, Woon-A-Tai used her fashion choices to bring things home. With the help of his stylist, Avo Yermagyan, he proudly defended his Indigenous culture by sporting his traditional pieces and showcasing emerging designers. I’ve always been a fashion fan, and having the chance to tell my story through clothes has been a dream come true, says Woon-A-Tai of her stylish outfits for the press tour. Avo has found some interesting ways to incorporate medallions and Indigenous designers into almost any press look. It was important for the star to reflect his heritage through his fashion choices: He says he recognizes how something like a red carpet or a panel appearance gives underrepresented talent a major platform. I wanted to take this opportunity to work with Avo to support my people and showcase our beautiful culture through intentional and meaningful style choices, he says. For Yermagyan, styling the star’s hair was also an exciting challenge to strike a balance between the traditional and the modern. I wanted to honor his native culture, while showing that he has an unlimited personal style, Yermagyan says. Her pure nature, touching presence, and youthful optimism give her an intrepid edge when it comes to fashion. I wanted to celebrate this free spirit in his style. EMME Studio coat, Versace shirt and pants Photo: Jeff Vespa To do this, Yermagyan incorporated special touches into Woon-A-Tais’ looks that nodded to her Indigenous roots. He was so excited to share emerging indigenous brands with me, Yermagyan says. One of those brands is Brooklyn-based native label Emme Studios. Woon-A-Tai wore graphic design by designer Korina Emmerichs Diorite coat for a press briefing, and Yermagyan paired it with a Versace top and pants. In other press looks, the stylist took out couture clothes fresh off the runway, including a teal two-piece suit from Ami Paris, an all-leather suit from Dolce & Gabbana, and a groovy two-piece outfit with a wavy print. of Mans Concept. I have so many favorite looks that we did together for this press tour, Yermagyan says. the [leather suit by] Versace was special to me: it had an unexpected edge, especially with the addition of the yellow gold choker necklace. Yermagyan also accessorized Woon-A-Tais’ stylish costumes with heirlooms, including his grandfather’s mukluk boots and unique beaded locket necklaces. I loved incorporating her own pearl necklaces into her look, Yermagyan says. I designed entire looks based on the intricate pearl patterns of her necklaces. A green and white pearl necklace worn with her Ami Paris costume, for example, was made by Rains Dawn Ortiz (the daughter of Joy Harjo, the current American poet). It’s a four-way symbol with four ivory-billed woodpeckers, which were considered warbirds in the southeast, says Woon-A-Tai. The image was originally found on a shell. Ami Paris costume, Rainy Dawn Ortiz medallion, vintage top, Dr. Martens shoes Photo: Jonny Marlow Another pearl locket necklace worn with a Dolce and Gabbana suit has two ties to its time on Dogs reservation. Not only is it named after her character, Bear, but it was also directed by her co-star Paulina Alexiss, cousin, Shaneesa Aginas, an Indigenous bead artist. It was an honor for me to learn more about its culture and the work of native artists, Yermagyan says of these special objects. He showed me how to handle them with reverence and special care. Below is a look at all of the looks from the Woon-A-Tais press tour.

