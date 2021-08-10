Blues on the Green concert series canceled amid COVID-19 outbreak





The producers of Blues on the Green, the annual free concert series at Zilker Park, have postponed the next two concerts, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday. Austin City Limits Radio, which has produced the series for 30 years, issued a statement on Monday saying he made the decision based on “the latest wave of this public health emergency”. “It was entirely our call and we are grateful for the understanding and cooperation we received from the artists who were to perform, from the sponsors and vendors who make Blues on the Green possible, from the Austin Department of Parks and Recreation, and Austin public health officials whom we consulted along the way, ”the statement said. Following:With a star cast, Gary Clark Jr. puts the blues back on Blues on the Green Austin and Travis County moved the area back to stage 5, the most severe stage in coronavirus guidelines, on Friday. Recommendations include social distancing and wearing masks both indoors and outdoors for those who are vaccinated and considered to be at low risk. People who are unvaccinated or considered to be at high risk should not attend public places or private gatherings, according to the guidelines. Following:What to Know About Austin Stage 5 COVID Restrictions As Delta Variant Rises COVID-19 delays prompted Blues on the Green organizers to condense the series into two sets per week on Tuesdays and Wednesdays in July and August, rather than the usual one Wednesday per month timeline from May to August. Two shows took place in July: Austin’s guitar magician Gary Clark Jr. hosted a “Gary Clark Jr. Hand-Held Star Review” on July 27, followed by a Bill of the July 28 with two up-and-coming local artists, adventurous pop artist Mobley andeclectic group Kalu & the Electric Joint. In Monday’s statement, ACL Radio said information about the reprogramming will be released when more is known. Zilker Park, ”he said. Grupo Fantasma was scheduled to star in a review format on Tuesday, and Sir Woman was scheduled to headline on Wednesday.

