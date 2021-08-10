Amid Kareena Kapoor’s trolling over Sita and Deepika Padukone’s alleged ouster from Baiju Bawra, Bell Bottom actress Lara Dutta’s revelation of pay disparity is shocking [Exclusive]

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Bollywood is leading the pack when it comes to talking about pay and gender inequality. It is a known fact that Bollywood is a male dominated industry and male actors are often paid more than their female counterparts. Although the gender pay gap appears to be narrowing in recent years, the pay gap is still deeply rooted in the industry. And recent talks about Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone allegedly asking for equal or better pay only add to that. Amidst this, Bell Bottom actress Lara Dutta said the pay gap is a constant change and will continue to grow in the industry. Also Read – Watch Out: Deepika Padukone’s Trendy Airport Look For Akshay Kumar’s Floral Print Outfit | Watch the video

Reports have circulated in the industry that Deepika has lost her lead role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Baiju Bawra for demanding pay equal to that of her husband Ranveer Singh, who was hired to play. the main character on the screen. Not so long ago, Kareena was brutally trolled for allegedly increasing her fees to Rs 12 crore for playing the role of Sita. While there has been no official confirmation of these two reports, we asked Lara if she had witnessed any change in wage disparities in the industry over the past few years. Also read – Believe it or not! Salman Khan hasn’t delivered a single hit in box office clashes in the past two decades

“I really think there have been a lot of good changes in the industry. And most importantly, when women are concerned, they are paid a lot more than before. So I really think ‘Yes, the industry has changed. in many ways, “especially for women. And if you look at it today, not just actresses, but there have been a lot of directors, screenwriters, cinematographers who have stepped in over the last few years. And a lot of opportunities have been created for I think this is the new trend that has started and I hope it will continue to improve, ”Lara told Bollywood Life. Also Read – Nushrratt Bharuccha rushed to hospital after her blood pressure dropped drastically on the sets of Luv Ranjan’s movie read deets

She added: The emergence of OTT platforms has also played a major role in this change and I think it’s going to get better and better after that. Today, we already have a lot of top actresses who are demanding compensation that is already equal to what male actors receive. And there will also be fixes. In these times of Covid-19, many corrections have already been made to the level of films that have gone directly to digital releases. And there has been a correction on what male actors can charge. So nothing is going to happen overnight. And like I said, it will be a constant change that will only continue to gain momentum. “

Speaking about her 18-year journey as an outsider, Lara told us that she had not been in any camp or group and still had the opportunity to work with several of the great artists of the world. ‘industry. “I think as an underdog I’ve really had a good run in the industry. In my entire career I’ve never been in any type of camp or anything like that. been an artist who had the opportunity to work at all levels with everyone. So I really think I didn’t miss anything. As a foreigner I had some amazing opportunities that was given to me. And when it comes to not being selected in a movie, I don’t think I’m the only group of actors who’ve had to deal with something like that. is an integral part of the industry. So there is nothing that I feel that “Oh my god! Ye simple sath bohot bura hua. “I think I’ve been very, very lucky in my life to have been in the industry for 18 years and still be relevant.”

On the work side, we will see Lara try out the role of Mrs. Indira Gandhi in Bell Bottom with Akshay Kumar. It took Lara three hours to transform by makeup artist Vikram Gaikwad every time she shot for a scene as Indira Gandhi and another hour to get out of it and become Lara Dutta again. Besides the look, Lara paid special attention to Indira Gandhi’s body language. Much research has been devoted to it.

