Danger! Front-Runner Mike Richards: Past Trials Don’t Reflect Who I Am

Replacing the great and late Alex Trebek was never going to be easy. But the search for permanence Danger! the host has become much more delicate following the emergence of the executive producer Mike Richardsits reported favorite status last week. Since then, multiple bias lawsuits that have taken place while he was producing The price is right have resurfaced. Richards addressed both the allegations and Danger!s current host search in staff note Monday.

It is true that I was asked if I would consider hosting the show. I have been humbled and deeply honored, Richards wrote at the beginning of his note, which was published in full by Hollywood journalist. No final decision has been made and discussions with me and other potential hosts are still ongoing. He added that despite rumors on the contrary, the choice on this matter is not my decision and never has been.

Richards went on to acknowledge his complex legal past as an executive game show producer. Before joining Danger!, he spent a decade each on Let’s make a deal and The price is right. While on the latter program, the 46-year-old was implicated by former models on the show in lawsuits for pregnancy-related discrimination and unfair dismissal. filed between 2010 and 2011.

I want to address the complex employment issues raised in the press during my tenure at The price is right ten years ago, wrote Richards. These were allegations made in labor disputes against the show. I want you all to know that the way my comments and actions have been characterized in these complaints does not reflect the reality of who I am or how we worked together on The price is right.

A 2010 complaint by Brandi cochran alleged that Cochran was discriminated against by CBS and FremantleMedia North America after revealing that she was pregnant with twins and was wrongly fired after giving birth. (Cochran miscarried one of the twins and cited career stress as a contributing factor.) THR, Richards said at a holiday party in 2008, Go figure, I fired five models, what are the chances that one of the ones I keep is getting pregnant? The producer testified that Cochran was fired from the show because even if she was a good model, she wouldn’t take us too well, as reported. THR. Cochran was awarded $ 8.5 million in damages, but the judge later overturned the verdict and the case was finally settled in 2016.

Another discrimination suit filed the same year by model Shane Stirlingwho claimed she was fired from the show due to pregnancy was fired in 2012 due to insufficient evidence and the statute of limitations. Old model Lanisha cole alleged wrongful dismissal, sexual harassment and retaliation in a 2011 costume vs. Richards, producer Adam sandler [no relation to the actor], and Fremantle, which was settled out of court in 2013. Richards was revoked as defendant in this case during legal proceedings, in accordance with the Los Angeles Times. (In the Monday memo, Richards wrote, I wouldn’t say anything to disrespect anyone’s pregnancy and have always supported my colleagues in their parenting journey.)

Variety reported last week that Richards was in advanced negotiations with Sony Pictures Television to succeed Trebek, following Trebek’s death from pancreatic cancer last November. Since Trebeks’ demise, the show has hosted several renowned hosts, including Danger! Star Ken Jennings, Green Bay QB Packers Aaron Rodgers, The Big Bang Theorys Mayim Bialik, and Rainbow readings Take Burtonwhich was considered a fan favorite to permanently host after more than 250,000 people signed a change.org petition support the movement. Sources said THR that an announcement regarding a permanent host is imminent.

