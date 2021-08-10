Entertainment
Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow is engaged to actor Louis Thornton-Allan
Louis Thornton-Allan / instagram Louis Thornton-Allan and Meadow Walker
Meadow walker is engaged!
Paul Walker’s model and daughter says ‘yes’ to actor Louis Thornton-Allan. Walker, 22, showed off her engagement ring on Instagram on Monday while swimming in a pool.
Walker could be seen raising his hand in front of his face, pointing to the diamond ring and laughing.
“<3 <3 <3 <3," she wrote in her Instagram caption as F9 ‘s Jordana Brewster, who starred with her father in the franchise, loved the post.
Thornton-Allan shared Walker’s video on his Instagram Stories and posted a photo of Walker sitting outside holding a cigarette with the ring on.
The two confirmed their relationship on Instagram in early July, when the actor posted a photo of the two huddled together on a sofa and smiling at each other.
“Best friend,” Thornton-Allan wrote in the caption. Walker commented on the photo with “My love”.
Walker too shared a video of herself holding the actor’s face on Instagram in mid-July with the caption “Hi”.
In June, the model made a public appearance at the red carpet premiere of F9, the latest installment in the franchise starring his late father.
She commemorated the 20th anniversary of the franchise’s debut with a movie poster of her father on Instagram.
“20, I was 2 when the trip started. Glad to have my family fast by my side. Fast 9 is OUT!” she wrote in the caption.
This November 30 will mark the eighth anniversary of the death of Paul Walker in a tragic car accident. In June, Vin Diesel, who is Meadow’s godfather, said Additional Meadow is “taking good care of me.”
Frazer Harrison / Getty Meadow walker
“She’s the first person on Fathers Day Wish me a happy Father’s Day, “he said.” To see her with my children is one of the most beautiful things. There are times I see her playing with it [his 6-year-old daughter] Pauline and it hits me so deeply because I can only imagine what my brother sees when he sees this. “
“I feel very protective. It goes beyond the movie, ”Diesel added.
To know if Meadow would never appear in a Fast Furious movie, the actor teased last month about AND! New ” Daily pop, “I wouldn’t count anything.”
