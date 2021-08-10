Two people arrested and charged in Hollywood bar shooting

Hollywood, Maryland The Criminal Investigations Division of the St. Marys County Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects in a Hollywood business shooting Saturday morning that left two people injured.

Diamante Raquan Butler, 23 from Lexington Park

Diamante Raquan Butler, 23 from Lexington Park, was arrested on Sunday August 8, 2021 and charged with handguns on the person; Handgun loaded on person; Handgun loaded in vehicle; Handgun in the vehicle; Conviction for the felony of possession of a firearm; Illegal possession of a regulated firearm and illegal possession of ammunition. Butler was further charged by warrant with two counts of first degree assault; two counts of assault in the second degree; two counts of reckless endangerment; two counts of reckless endangerment of the car; Handgun in the vehicle; Handgun on the person; Firearm used in a violent crime; Handgun loaded in vehicle and handgun loaded on person. Butler is being held at the St. Marys County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown without bail.

Antoine Keith Mackall III, 27 years old from Lusby

Also arrested on August 8, 2021, was Antoine Keith Mackall III, 27 years old from Lusby, for two counts of assault in the first degree; Accessory after the fact; two counts of assault in the second degree; two counts of reckless endangerment; two counts of reckless endangerment of the car; Handgun in the vehicle; Handgun on the person; Firearm in the use of a violent crime; Handgun loaded in vehicle and handgun loaded on person. Mackall is also being held at the St. Marys County Detention and Rehabilitation Center without bail.