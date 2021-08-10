Mission District graffitied with skateboard brand advertisements





Another company violated San Francisco ordinances and stenciled advertisements on the sidewalks of the Mission District. Tipster Popular physician writes, “Huf, a skateboard company, has at least 10 listings with a few blocks from our house on city bike lanes and sidewalks. Especially near Duncan and Valencia, a popular skate spot in our neighborhood. He added, on Twitter, “Corporate sidewalk ads suck. It sucks when Microsoft’s marketing team or Justin Bieber does it, and it sucks that @hufworldwide

is doing it in SF now. “ Hoodline has reported illegal sidewalk ads like this in the past, particularly when Lady Gaga’s promotional team stuck ads for her album “Joanne” all over the Castro. The Public Works Department has promised to send the record company an invoice for its cleanup efforts, and the city attorney has said in cases like this that the culprits behind these spray stencils can be sentenced to a fine of $ 2,500 per stencil instance. These advertisements were also used to advertise albums of Justin bieber and Edward Sharpe over the past decade, and the deYoung Museum’s marketing department printed stenciled advertisements for the museum’s “Summer of Love” exhibit in 2017, not knowing it was illegal. They quickly apologized. “This prohibited marketing practice illegally exploits our city’s pedestrianized neighborhoods and rugged tourism,” City Attorney Dennis Herrera said in a 2015 statement in response to Bieber’s graffiti. “[It] intentionally creates visual distractions that present hazards to pedestrians on busy rights-of-way; and irresponsibly communicates to young people that like-minded lawlessness and contempt for public goods are tolerated and encouraged by its beneficiaries, including Mr. Bieber and the record companies that produce and promote him. “ Ads are usually done with washable spray chalk, but the fines remain the same whether the ads are done with paint or not. The HUF announcements arrived late last week in conjunction with the opening of a new HUF store at 968, rue Valence. HUF is a clothing brand that also sells skateboards and accessories, and they celebrated the store’s launch with a Friday party at City Station (the 18th and Valencia parking lot).

