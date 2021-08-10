Entertainment
Michelle Visage, ‘RuPaul Drag Race’ judge on acting and solo album
Before Michelle Visage was known as a producer and judge on “RuPaul’s Drag Race”, she was a singer – with quite a bit of success to her name. As a third of the Seduction group of the late 1980s and early 1990s, she reached the top 40 on four occasions and also performed on hits for other artists such as TKA and the SOULSYSTEM When the podcast Variety’s Awards Circuit asked Visage about a solo album, she admitted, “I was thinking about it today. “What am I waiting for? I think I stop and defend myself. I am my worst enemy.
Emmy nominated for “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Visage is also keen to expand his roles as an actor and wants to spend the next year getting into the screenplay. “This acting bug is something that lives inside of me,” she said. “And this year after the pandemic, and it was the first time that I consciously said out loud to my husband, ‘I want to spend the next year focusing on scriptwriting. “”
Face can be heard in the latest episode of the Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast, as well as a conversation with “The Flight Attendant” star and executive producer Kaley Cuoco. Listen below!
Audiences got a teaser of Visage as an actor when the team behind “Drag Race” released “Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch”. In the special past, the queens replayed the “Brady Bunch” episode “The real Jan Brady please stand up?” and Face had a line written just for her. She also appeared in the West End production of “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie”.
As well as sharing her take on what makes audiences come to the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” franchise (“These are the queens,” she says), she explained how she grew up in the hall scene. Harlem Ballroom and has witnessed the evolution of drag over the years. .
“Drag wasn’t even a thing back then,” Visage said. “He was marginalized, even within the community. I will use the word “a joke” lightly, but it has not been respected or revered as it is now. “
Visage said she couldn’t remember her first drag show because she was still there. “It’s the power of makeup, hair and transformation. It has always been one of the highest art forms for me, ”she said.
Earlier this year, Visage also published the book “Explant”, where she spoke about her decision to have her breast implants removed. She broke the news in 2019 after experiencing health issues – particularly with her immune system.
“The reason I did it was because I knew I was not alone,” she said. “I couldn’t believe we were all enjoying it so much. Not only by the FDA, but also by the medical institution, [they] don’t listen to us. We women must constantly fight to be heard. And there are so many women who are sick and die.
Also in this episode of the Awards Circuit podcast, Variety editor-in-chief Diane Garrett joins Michael Schneider, Jazz Tangcay and Danielle Turchiano to discuss this year’s Emmy nominations in the acting categories of the limited series.
