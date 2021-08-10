Entertainment
Hollywood “fixer” Anthony Pellicano deplores urban decline: “Men must rise”, renew their personal responsibility
Former private investigator and Hollywood “fixer” Anthony Pellicano was Tucker Carlson’s guest on Monday’s final episode “Tucker Carlson today.”
Pellicano, 77, told Carlson about his upbringing in a Chicago that he described as more orderly, family-oriented and secure. He told the host that widespread crime, outdoor drug addiction, and quality of life offenses were non-existent at the time, attributing it in part to the loss of American morality, the increase in politically correct and the lack of masculinity in adult men.
“I like men who take over and solve things – you know, like in communities. There were men who took care of the issues. You haven’t seen the kind of crime you see now. I know there are a lot of people maybe going to disagree with me, but when organized crime ruled Chicago, there was nothing like crime there is now, because we didn’t not allowed it, ”said Pellicano, who recounted his days working as a private investigator in dangerous or seemingly impossible cases.
“It didn’t happen. In your neighborhood, you protected your neighbors. You understand as I said [in Chicago’s] Small Villages. “
He told Carlson that Chicago was once a safe city for families and individuals, because city dwellers “understood respect, people don’t understand respect today.” Drive-by shootings and needle-infested parks were not the epidemic they are today in urban areas, he said.
When he returned to the company after 15 years in prison following charges of conspiracy and wiretapping involving one of his cases focused on the late Las Vegas developer Kirk Kerkorian and his ex-wife Lisa Bonder Pellicano recalled being shocked by the rise of political correctness around this time.
“Political correctness disgusts me. You understand ? We never had that growing up. I have never had this problem with other ethnic groups. talk about racism and everything– it’s bullshit —. It’s nonsense, ”he said.
“When you live in such a great country, I mean there’s nothing better than America. People don’t get it. There’s nothing better than America. opportunities that you can’t get anywhere else. People want to come into this country because they want these opportunities. And the love of the country is gone. Patriotism is gone. And I don’t understand that, because it isn’t. doesn’t make sense. “
Pellicano said America has collectively been “brainwashed” into what he described as a weakly intellectual state, while reverting to the argument that morality is nowhere visible in society.
He lamented the fact that many children are being brought up without moral structure or in areas of violent crime.
“[People] need to tell yourself that this is our country. We should love our country. And we should do all we can so that the people who live in this country can live normal lives, raise children without crime. [and] protect the police, you need the police. “
“If you want to go to federal prison and spend some time there, you’ll be very happy that there was a cop who locked up this son of [expletive] at the top. You understand?
Because you don’t want that man roaming the streets, you know, rape your daughters, kill your kids, you know, plague the country with drugs. You don’t want that – so fight it. Be men. We need men to stand up and say, I’m not going to allow that to happen. I am not going to allow my children to have to live in a country like this. Stop being a wimp. Stop apologizing. “
New episodes of “Tucker Carlson today“are available every Monday, Wednesday and Friday exclusively on Fox Nation.
