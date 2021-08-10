



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE MONDAY, AUGUST 1. 9, 2021 CONTACT: Matt Buchanan, Director NC Mountain State Fair 828-687-1414; [email protected] NC Mountain State Fair is ready to “Ride Again” and once again welcomes visitors with new entertainment and many fairground favorites FLETCHER The 2021 NC Mountain State Fair is gearing up for its most anticipated race of all time, and visitors will find new terrain entertainment mixed with all the favorites they’ve been waiting to see. After a year of forgetting, we are planning an unforgettable Mountain State Fair, said Fair Director Matt Buchanan. I can hear the excitement and anticipation build when I speak with salespeople, staff, the middle operator, competitors and visitors to the show. Everyone is looking forward to making this the best fair ever. This means that customers will find plenty of music, thrilling rides, captivating breeding shows, energetic chutes, mountain crafts, fun entertainment, and delicious fair trade food to be savored every day. New and old entertainment New to the field is the Wild Wheels Wall of Death, a retro motorcycle thrill show that continues the tradition of traveling motorcycle shows; Birds n Beasts, which features stunning birds of prey and shares a wildlife conservation message; and the Great Lakes Timber Show, featuring lumberjack competitions for skill and strength. These new numbers will complete around ten daily events at the exhibition center. Returning favorites include the Circle C Pig Races, where piglets race to the finish line for a big cheese puff prize; Kenya Safari Acrobats, an energetic troupe that showcases their strength, flexibility and balance; Brad Matchetts Agricadabra Magic Show and Comedy Hypnotist Show; Extreme Illusions & Escapes, with Las Vegas-style illusions; and the friendly dinosaurs from Dakota and Friends. Agriculture Visitors to the fairs can get a glimpse of North Carolina’s $ 95.9 billion agriculture and agri-food industry through the popular Mooternity Ward, which features a live calf birth every day, as well as the Mobile Dairy Classroom, Farmers Bill Ag-Venture and The Barnyard, with its livestock display and information. on production numbers in the state. Plus, cattle shows throughout the fair showcase junior and adult competitors and the area’s best animals. Music, clogging and special competitions Local bluegrass bands, gospel singers and bands and cloggers will light up the Heritage Stage with their performances. The capping competition, sanctioned by the United Clogging Association, will begin on September 10 and 11. A total of $ 6,600 in bonuses is offered. The NC Mountain State Fair Pageant takes place on September 11 at 11 a.m. On September 14, the fair will host an ice cream tasting competition that you enter that day. The competitions are divided by age groups, with five categories: 5-7 years; 8-12 years old; 13-17 years old; adults aged 18 and over. The Gospel Singing Competition, featuring individuals, duets and groups, will take place on September 18 at 9 a.m. Rides and entertainment Midway supplier Drew Exposition plans to bring two new rides to the fair, including a thrill ride from England called the Fighter and a classic American Eagle Ferris wheel made in Jacksonville, Illinois. The NC Mountain State Fair takes place September 10-19 at the WNC Agricultural Center in Fletcher. Admission is $ 10 for adults and $ 6 for people 65 and over and children 6 to 12. Children five and under are free. Check the website for special promotions and discount days. Advance tickets are now on sale at participating Ingles stores, the WNC Ag Center and the WNC Farmers Market. Festival goers can save $ 2 on door entry and 40% on trip tickets by purchasing them in advance. More information is available at www.mountainfair.org. -30-

