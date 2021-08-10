Entertainment
Val Kilmer compares playing Batman to playing in a soap opera – the hollywood reporter
When Val Kilmer was in his sophomore year, his father took him and his two brothers to the set of the hit 1960s television series. Batman, with Adam West in the lead role. He was even able to sit in the Batmobile.
Kilmer was on vacation in Africa years later when he received an offer through his agent to play the DC Comics hero and replace Michael Keaton in Batman forever for Warner Bros. His star power was undeniable – he had played Iceman in the 1986 blockbuster Top Gun and Doc Holliday in the years 1993 tomb stone – but he abandoned his usual protocol and accepted the role without even reading the script, or apparently knowing who the director (Joel Schumacher) was. It would be a disappointing experience, even though the 1995 blockbuster made him famous around the world forever.
The actor – who has battled throat cancer in recent years – offers additional insight into his Batman forever experience in Val, a new autobiographical documentary from Amazon Prime and A24 Films. The film is based on interviews with Kilmer, as well as hundreds of hours of personal footage he has shot over the decades.
“No matter how exciting my childhood was, I was crushed by the reality of the Batsuit,” the mercurial actor said in the doc. “Yes, every boy wants to be Batman. In fact, they want to be him… not necessarily play him in a movie.
Looking back, he admits to envying co-stars Tommy Lee Jones and Jim Carrey, who were able to flex their acting muscles while playing Two-Face and the Riddler respectively.
The Batsuit was so restrictive that Kilmer felt completely isolated and even breathless. “I couldn’t hear anything and after a while people stopped talking to me,” says Kilmer (he has already spoken about some of his Batsuit issues).
His solution? Put her arms on her hips during scenes with Nicole Kidman, who played Dr. Chase Meridian.
“I don’t think it made any difference what I was doing. I tried to be like an actor in a soap opera. When I turned to Nicole… I couldn’t count how many times I put my hands on my hips.
Kilmer refused to play the superhero for the second time. In Val, he says he did it in favor of playing the title role in The Saint. “It was like 10 roles in one,” he says.
Batman forever further strengthened Kilmer’s reputation for being difficult to work with; Schumacher is one of the directors who criticized the actor.
In Val, there are behind-the-scenes footage of Kilmer joking with Top Gun co-stars Rick Rossovich on his reputation. “I’ve always been kicked out of my moves,” Kilmer jokes.
Directed by Leo Scott and Ting Poo, the highly regarded documentary premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, although Kilmer was unable to attend.
Kilmer reprise his role as Iceman in the upcoming sequel Top Gun: Maverick, which dismisses Tom Cruise in the title role of Maverick. There have been a lot of stories about how Cruise and Kilmer didn’t get along during the premiere. Top Gun shoot; Kilmer explains in the doc that they were just trying to stay in their adversarial roles even when they weren’t shooting.
Paramount Top Gun: Maverick is one of many Hollywood masts delayed by the pandemic. It is currently scheduled to open in November.
