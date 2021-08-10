Skateboard brand HUF missed memo that sidewalk stenciled ads are illegal here





HUF, the skateboard and clothing brand, just opened a new store on Valencia Street, and they toured the Mission stenciling their logo on the sidewalks in the neighborhood, seemingly unaware that SF has a law against this and that others were fined for it. Remember when Justin Bieber’s record company circulated stenciled ads for his new album on the sidewalks of SF in 2015 and the city attorney issued fines? The folks at Edward Sharpe did something similar the following year, just like Lady Gaga’s team, then the deYoung Museum in 2017, advertising that silly Summer of Love exhibit. Either way, it’s still illegal, and the city calls it vandalism, and HUF can now face fines of $ 2,500 per tag. Mission resident Doctor Popular tweeted the image below of one of HUF’s sidewalk stencils, advertising the new store at 968 Valencia. Like the company documents on his blog, there was a launch party for the store in the parking lot of the 18th and Valence (City station) on Friday, with an afterparty at The Chapel. They should hear from the city attorney’s office soon. The advertisements are usually done with spray chalk and are therefore easily washed off, but the city does not differentiate between the media when it comes to corporate vandalism. A spokesperson for the Department of Public Works said in a statement to Hoodline five years ago after Lady Gaga’s graffiti: “We do not condone the use of our public sidewalks for billboards at all. This is not their goal. The department promised, in addition to the fines imposed by the city, to also send the record company an invoice for the clean-up work of DPW.

