David Lynch’s frequent collaborator was 64 – The Hollywood Reporter





Dan Kneece, veteran cameraman and Steadicam expert who has worked on films including David Lynch’s Blue velvet, Quentin Tarantino Jackie Brown and Roland Emmerich The Patriot, is dead. He was 64 years old. Kneece suffered heart problems and died at his Venice home on Saturday, where he was found by longtime friend and first assistant cameraman Steven Mann during a “wellness check,” Mann said. Hollywood journalist. Kneece also used a camera for Joel Schumacher on Die young (1991), Telephone booth (2002) and The number 23 (2007) and for Wes Craven on People under the stairs (1991) and To cry out (1996), “Wes announced the opening of To cry out with Drew Barrymore on the phone popping popcorn was the best day one daily newspaper he’s had on any movie, and it’s been aired by major TV channels for 10 years every time they talked about horror movies, ”Kneece noted in a 2018 interview. His credits – he has over 180 as a cameraman on IMDb – also included Star Trek VI: The Unknown Country (1991), Cones (1993), Crimson Tide (1995), Bulworth (1998), One hour photo (2002), Old school (2003), Baadasssss! (2003), Pontoon (2003), Almighty bruce (2003) and The artist (2011). The South Carolina native first worked as an operator for Lynch on Blue velvet (1986), followed by The heart that is in Desert (1990), the ABC series 1990-91 Twin peaks, Twin Peaks: walk with fire with me (1992), Lost highway (1997) and Mulholland Drive (2001). He co-founded the Steadicam Guild in 2002 and served as president of the Society of Camera Operators from 2007. asked last year For advice on how to ‘work well’ with a director, Kneece replied, ‘Always remember that you are not making your film. You do the from the director movie. This is what you are here for. You both have to make the same movie. Otherwise, you are doomed to failure. Born September 13, 1956, Kneece graduated from the University of South Carolina and was a cameraman for a local television station. He came to Los Angeles in the early 1980s, earned his film certificate from USC, and landed a job at Cinema Products, learning to use the Steadicam from its inventor, Garrett Brown. It “put me in the first generation of Steadicam operators,” he noted. Kneece has also worked on many TV series including The good years, Melrose Square, Congratulated, Nurse Betty, Entourage and Pinch / Tuck, and he was the cinematographer on features like Southern Belles (1997), Black eyed dog (2014) and Courting chaos (2014). Most recently, he and another close friend, cinematographer Robert Primes, worked on the 2019 short. Cinnamon skin in Cuba. “He was self-effacing, unfazed and comical, and his warmth would melt anyone,” Primes said of Kneece. “He was a perfect example of strong human values ​​as opposed to what so many of us aspire to. He was a brilliant operator and technician. But I believe his lasting impact on the industry will be his calm but radiant humanity. Survivors include her brother, Robert.

