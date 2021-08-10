Rookie actor Tang Joon-sang steals the show: The DONG-A ILBO





An 18-year-old actor has won the love of theater fans twice in the first half of this year. It’s Tang Joon-sang, who played Geu-ru, a trauma cleaner with Asperger’s Syndrome, in Netflixs Move to Heaven, and badminton prodigy Yoon Hae-kang in SBS Racket Boys. He was the main character of both series. Tang was not entirely unknown before appearing in these two television series. After making his debut in the musical Billy Elliot at the age of 7, Tang mainly played supporting roles in films and television series. He started to become famous after playing Geum Eun-dong in tvN’s Crash Landing on You. I was first praised for my acting while playing lead roles in two TV series this year. It made me want to work even harder, Tang said via a video interview. He had a strong presence in the Racket Boys which ended on Monday. It’s a fairytale story about college kids playing badminton in the southernmost town of Haenam and the adults around them. There isn’t a single drop of blood in the show. The pure characters of the students and the beauty of the landscapes will bring you back to your childhood memories, Tang said. As Tang said, the TV series was dubbed an organic pollution-free TV series and maintained the top spot in the viewer rankings for TV series Monday through Tuesday. Tang, who has built a solid filmography this year, will mature next year. Instead of going to high school, Tang was educated at home, passed the GED, and is now preparing to study theater and film in college. Tang said that he recently watched the My Mister (2018) TV series in a frenzy and that he thought he wanted to participate in a job that deals with the life story of someone who has just landed a use. Other than that, he has no plans for his 20th birthday. I just want to keep playing in various works, Tang said. [email protected]

