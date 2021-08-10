All the celebrities weighing in on the bathing debate in Hollywood | Gallery





By Mark Gray

11:45 a.m. PDT, August 9, 2021 Hollywood celebrities are often showered with praise throughout their careers If only they really showered! Over the past few weeks, many notable names have raised eyebrows when discussing their hygiene habits. Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis were among the first to discuss their indifference to the bath, telling Dax Shepard that they don’t exactly bathe every day. “I don’t wash my body with soap every day,” Mila said. Ashton added, “I wash my armpits and crotch every day, and nothing else ever. I have a Lever 2000 bar that delivers just right every time. Nothing else.” Mila said she also did not wash their children every day when they were young. “I didn’t have hot water when I was a kid so I don’t shower a lot anyway,” she said. Click to see who else weighed in on the great swimming debate RELATED: Stars Turn 50 in 2021 Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell have a laid back approach to the shower. “I’m a huge fan of waiting for the stink,” Kristen said in “The View”. “Once you smell a whiff, that’s how biology lets you know you need to clean it up. There’s a red flag. Because honestly, it’s just bacteria. And once you do. have the bacteria, you have to be like, “Get in the tub or the shower.” “During his podcast, Dax said that“ the soles and the holes ”need to be washed daily. RELATED: Best Movie Musicals Jake Gyllenhaal said showing wasn’t always in the cards for him. Speaking to Vanity Fair, he said: “More and more I find that bathing is sometimes less necessary. I believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. . So I do. But I also think that there is a whole world of not bathing which is also very useful for the maintenance of the skin, and we cleanse ourselves naturally. “ RELATED: Stars Turn 40 in 2021 Dwayne Johnson said on Twitter that he was “the opposite of a ‘no-wash’ celebrity. Her routine: “Shower (cold) when I get out of bed to start my day. Shower (hot) after my workout before work. Shower (hot) after returning from work. Cleanser for face, body, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower. “ “Before you even ask a lot: in this house we bathe,” Jodie Turner-Smith tweeted on Aug.6, 2021. “I’m not launching any trends. I’m taking a shower, trust me,” Jason Momo told “Access Hollywood” on Aug. 9, 2021. “My name is Aquaman. I’m in the water. Don’t worry. no I’m Hawaiian We have salt water on me. “I bathe myself and my kids every day,” June Diane Raphael tweeted on Aug 6, 2021. “I declare here that I bathe every day,” Richard Marx tweeted on August 6, 2021. “I shower all the time,” Chris Evans said in a viral video.

