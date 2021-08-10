Successor Alex Trebek’s Likely “Jeopardy” Defends Over Allegations He Mistreated His Colleagues





At the same time, he also confirms that he has been asked to “consider hosting the show”.

Richards, who is currently the executive producer of “Jeopardy!” Said “no final decision has been made” on the next host. “Discussions with me and other potential hosts are still ongoing,” he wrote in an internal note Monday morning.

A spokesperson for Sony, the production company behind the game show, shared the memo.

Richards’ appearance choosing to succeed Alex Trebek has generated backlash since Variety first announced that he was in “advanced negotiations” to resume the series.

Richards noted in his memo that “the choice on this matter is not my decision and never has been.” Indeed, CNN Business reported last week that the ultimate decision maker is Tony Vinciquerra, CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment. “Throughout this research, Sony’s top priority has always been to continue the incredible legacy that you and Alex have built,” Richards wrote on Monday. “As you know, Alex has always believed that the game itself and the competition are the most important aspects of the series, and that will continue to be the guiding principle as the decision is finalized.” The main purpose of Richards’ memo was to counter recent stories about his reputation. The daily beast, for example, written last week that “several women pursued ‘The Price Is Right’ during Mike Richards’ tenure as executive producer, and their stories paint a shameful picture of Alex Trebek’s alleged successor.” One of the trials alleged that Richards had a hostile reaction when one of the game show’s models, Brandi Cochran, fell pregnant. Cochran filed a lawsuit in 2010. The case was finally settled in 2016. According to trial , when “Cochran revealed she was carrying twins,” Richards “put his face in his hands. He asked her twice, annoyingly, “Twins?” Are you serious ? … You are serious ? After that, Cochran was booked to work less often and has been removed several times from acts in which she would have appeared previously. “ Richards disputed these and other claims on Monday. “I want you all to know that the way my comments and actions were characterized in these complaints does not reflect the reality of who I am or how we worked together on ‘The Price is Right’,” he said. he writes. “I know how special it is to be a parent. It’s the most important thing in the world to me. I wouldn’t say anything to disrespect anyone’s pregnancy and I have always supported my colleagues in their parenting journey. “ “Danger!” aired this year with guest hosts following Trebek’s death last November. Richards, who has years of television hosting experience, was one of the replacements, along with stars including Anderson Cooper, Robin Roberts and LeVar Burton. Fox Sports host Joe Buck is the guest host this week, the final week of this TV season’s new episodes. Sony will have to name a new host very soon since the next season of “Jeopardy!” is set to go into production ahead of a September premiere date. Richards ended his memo by saying “It is truly an honor to work with all of you to produce this incredible show, and I look forward to the days ahead as we resume production.”

