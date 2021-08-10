The actor of the film Super Mario Bros. reveals he’s playing the brothers boss





In a recent podcast, Sebastian Maniscalco reveals that he plays the boss of Mario and Luigis Spike in the upcoming Super Mario Bros. animated film.

Sebastian Maniscalco, one of the actors of the next Super Mario Bros.movie, revealed he would play Spike, whom he describes as the boss of the main characters. Maniscalco is primarily known for being a stand-up comedian, although this is not his first time in a feature film. His biggest roles so far have been in Peter FarrellysGreen bookand that of Martin ScorseseThe Irishman.NewSuper Mariothe film will be fully animated, and Nintendo has teamed up with Illumination, the studio behindDespicable Me,Minions, andThe Secret Life of Petsto bring classic video game characters to the big screen.

News on the next film has been extremely scarce. It appears to be still on track for a 2022 release, but Nintendo has yet to officially announce casting information, including who will play Mario & Luigi. Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto is on board as a producer, so it looks likesuper mario bros. At least starts from a stronger position than the critically-criticized 1993 live-action film of the same name of the same name, to which Nintendo took a very low-key approach. Related: How The NEW Super Mario Bros. Movie can be good As recently reported on Nintendo’s life, Sebastian Maniscalco has revealed he plays the boss of Mario and Luigis Spike in the upcoming animated film Super Mario Bros. movie. Podcast host Bert Kreischer asked him what his plans were for the rest of the day, and Maniscalco replied: I’m in a movie, Super Mario Bros., an animated movie. So I play, uh, Spike, their boss. So I’m going to do it at 12 o’clock. In the 1984 game Demolition team, Mario and Luigi were working in a parent group. They had a big hammer and were tasked with destroying various objects over 100 levels of play, with a two-player mode eventually created for players to compete against. One of the games ‘enemies was their boss, “a character named Spike who slows down Mario and Luigis’ efforts by throwing various items at them. Although Maniscalco has not confirmed that the Spike he plays is based on Demolition team‘s Foreman Spike, it seems very likely that is the case. The flippant manner Maniscalcos reveals might suggest that his role is somewhat minimal in the film. But knowing that part of the new super mario bros. the film could be based on the old video game canon and is sure to delight many fans. With the 1993 film a lot of creative license was taken with the Super Mario the world and the characters, which some fans believe detracted from the overall story (although to be fair, it has become a cult classic for many other fans). The new animated film looks set to correct these mistakes, but fans won’t know for sure until the finished product is released. More: Super Mario Bros. The Movie: The actor who almost died on set TWICE THE SOURCE: Nintendo’s life Simu Liu reacts to the giant Shang-Chi billboard in Times Square

About the Author Nicolas graff

(65 articles published)

Nick Graff is a screenwriter for Screen Rant with a passion for all things Star Wars and Marvel (especially Spider-Man). Being from LA, Nick grew up surrounded by the entertainment industry that has always fascinated him. After spending the past decade as a film editor for Disney, he’s excited to share his take on the current media landscape. When not writing, Nick also enjoys working on his own comics, practicing his Dungeon Master skills, and playing the latest Legend of Zelda game released by Nintendo. More from Nicholas Graff

