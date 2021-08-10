Bold looks worn by Bollywood divas that you must bookmark for wedding season





Bold eye makeup worn by B-town divas Highlights You can experiment with shades like bright yellow, electric blue To create a dramatic look, apply a thick line of eyeliner Add highlights, gold or silver, to finish your look Dare or go home! This should be your mantra when putting on makeup. While nudes and no-makeup makeup looks are super trendy, nothing can beat the punch that smoky eyes or shades of electric blue bring to your outfit. This is especially true during the wedding season. Whether it’s a containment wedding or attending one where you’ll meet trucks full of people; you should be looking at the best anyway. At the wedding party, you need to keep your makeup bold and beautiful because let’s face it, nothing can be more grand than two people getting married forever. If it’s not your lips or your cheeks, then your eyes should definitely be bold. By this we mean you should explore darker, more prominent shades like hot pink, brown, black, and gold and silver highlights. Depending on your outfit, you can choose the shade that works best for you and then ask your MUA to work with it. That said, just choosing the shade can do the magic. You need to know how to create the final look. Should you keep your eyeliner thick? Should you finish the look with heaps of mascara or just a tint? How much glitter is too much glitter? What type of eyeliner should you choose – winged or sleepy? Ask yourself these questions and seek inspiration. Speaking of which, if you need some bold eye makeup inspiration, B-town divas like Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma can provide you with tons of it. These beauties, especially Deepika and Sonam Kapoor, have repeatedly experimented with bright and unconventional hues with great ease and panache. Shades: yellow, green and everything that comes from the rainbow Pick the prettiest and brightest shade from your eye makeup palette and create a look. It could be a bright sunny yellow like Sonam Kapoor or a bottle green like Kriti Sanon. You can also explore with a shimmering or galaxy eye makeup palette and create a unique yet light look on the eyes like Sara Ali Khan and Priyanka Chopra. Shades: Black, brown and dark blue To create drama, these are the nuances that you should experiment with. A thick line of eyeliner with smoky eyes can complete your look like no other. These shades are tried and true and reliable and not very overwhelming for those who are trying bold eye makeup for the first time. Which of these eye makeups did you like the most? Tell us @TimesNow Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/life-style/article/bold-eye-looks-sported-by-bollywood-divas-that-you-need-to-bookmark-for-the-wedding-season/797020 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos