Perseid meteor shower: peak dates; Starry Sky Parks near Hollywood





HOLLYWOOD, CA If you only catch one meteor shower this year, make it the Perseids producing fireballs, which provide the perfect excuse to head to a dark-sky park near Los Angeles and pass at night under the heavenly canopy of the Earth.

The Perseid meteor shower continues through August 24, peaking on the mornings of Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday August 11-13. The National Weather Service predicts temperatures in Hollywood will be in the upper 60s, with generally clear skies allowing optimal visibility. Here are some quick facts to know:

The Perseids fire reliably at a rate of about 60 per hour, but can produce about 100 per hour in bursts.

The Perseids are known for their brilliant and persistent trains.

A crescent moon crescent the first phase after the new moon will not offer much interference. Only 10 percent of the surface is illuminated in this phase.

The best time to see the meteors in this show is the hours between midnight and dawn during peak dates, but don’t rule out sky viewing on the days before and after the peak. “The The Perseids are rich in fireballs, so they’ll be brilliant, ”NASA meteor expert Bill Cooke told Space.com. Make a plan

To make the most of the Perseid meteor shower, stay as far away from city lights as possible. Designated Dark Sky Parks include 27 national parks. EarthSky.org also maintains a database of best places for stargazing. In Southern California, potential viewing sites include Joshua Tree National Park, Holcomb Valley Road, and Anza-Borrego Desert State Park.

Watching meteor showers requires a time commitment. Give your eyes about 20 minutes to adjust to the darkness, then plan to spend at least an hour under the sky. If you can, bring a reclining lawn chair so that you can admire as much of the sky as possible. Blankets for lying down and possibly covering up, depending on nighttime temperatures, are a good idea. Also consider an insulated bottle to keep hot your coffee or hot chocolate, as well as snacks.

Although you will probably want to take your cell phone with you, keep it closed to avoid light pollution. “The bright screen can put a damper on your efforts to adjust your night vision,” Cooke told Space.com. “My suggestion to my friends who want to watch meteors is to leave your phone indoors.” What are meteors? When meteoroid objects in space varying in size from a speck of dust to small asteroids enter Earth’s (or another planet’s) atmosphere at a high speed, they burn and create the lightning bolts of light we call meteors or shooting stars, according to NASA. Do not confuse meteors, meteorites and meteorites. Meteorites that survive the journey through the atmosphere and strike the ground are called meteorites. Between 90 and 95 percent of meteors are burning in the atmosphere, it is therefore highly unlikely that sky watchers will find meteorites lying on the ground. The Perseid meteor shower occurs as Earth passes through debris left behind by 109P / Swift-Tuttle, a comet that will not return to the solar system until 2125. Cooke told Space.com that the Perseid meteors are a mixture of ice dust and “very brittle.” “They are not strong enough to survive the passage through the atmosphere at 132,000 mph and therefore never produce meteorites, they are totally vaporized by the time they reach 50 miles altitude,” he said. Where to look the constellation Perseus the hero is the point of radiation of the shower. Don’t worry too much about finding the radiant point. You can see Perseid meteors anywhere in the sky. Perseus, the 24th largest of the sky constellations, was first cataloged by the Greek astronomer Ptolemy in the 2nd century. The constellation has eight named stars officially recognized by the International Astronomical Union: Algol, Atik, Berehinya, Menkib, Miram, Mirfak, Misam and Muspelheim. In Greek mythology, Perseus is the son of the god Zeus and the mortal Dana. He is best known for killing Medusa, the only deadly Gorgon, and using her severed head in other adventures, including the rescue of the Ethiopian princess Andromeda of the Cetus sea monster.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://patch.com/california/hollywood/perseid-meteor-shower-peak-dates-dark-sky-parks-near-hollywood The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos