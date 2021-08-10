Judge clears libel lawsuit targeting Netflix, Ava DuVernay – The Hollywood Reporter





New York judge sees enough in libel suit against Netflix and Ava DuVernay on When they see us to advance the case until discovery. The lawsuit comes from Linda Fairstein, a New York City prosecutor, who found herself defending her reputation after the release of DuVernay’s “Central Park Five” miniseries, concerning five black men who were wrongly convicted of an infamous sexual assault in 1989. Fairstein was the head of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Sex Crimes Unit in 1989, though she did not personally prosecute the men whose convictions went on to follow. were quashed based on DNA evidence and a subsequent confession from another man. When they see us relies on the public record, although there is some dramatization. Fairstein herself is played by Felicity Huffman. After the 2019 release on the streamer, Fairstein lost a book deal, had to resign from the board of Vassar College and three nonprofits, and suffered outrage on social media including the hashtag ” CancelLindaFairstein ”. U.S. District Court Judge P. Kevin Castel says there are many things in Fairstein’s complaint that are not actionable. He points to scenes showing “routine and prosaic activities which have no plausible defamatory meaning” as well as depictions of her which “convey the subjective opinions of the defendants and could not be understood by the average viewer as a literal narrative. of his words and actions. “ But Netflix and DuVernay can’t escape trial entirely due to five scenes the judge plausibly finds libel. “These scenes depict Fairstein orchestrating acts of misconduct, including withholding of evidence, the existence of” tapes “showing that she” forced “a confession to the Five, an instruction not to use “children’s gloves” when questioning suspects and directing a racially discriminating police raid on young men in Harlem, ”the opinion states.“ The average viewer might conclude that these scenes have a factual basis and do not reflect simply the opinions of the creators on controversial historical events. “ One example of a scene Netflix must continue to defend as the trial progresses includes Fairstein’s final appearance in the fourth episode. She and a colleague re-examine the case after the Central Park Five are exonerated. She said to her colleague: “You are here to rejoice. Regardless, you just identified a sixth rapist. I always said there could be more. He replies, “You said that to cover up because you knew you made these boys say what they did.” The defendants argued that it was only a “hyperbolic expression”, but the judge said that a reasonable viewer might view the suggestion of coercion as a factual claim, likely to be proven true or false. , and what is more, a damning judgment of a professional colleague. To prevail in the case, Fairstein will most likely have to demonstrate actual malice, that is, knowledge of the falsity or reckless disregard for the truth by the defendants. This is a question that is not addressed in the opinion of Castel. He will be tried later if the case is not settled.

