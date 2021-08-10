It often happens that celebrities end up donning similar or identical outfits on different occasions. Recently we spotted two of our great Bollywood ladies wearing similar outfits. Actress Kiara Advani was seen in the same lilac dress Janhvi Kapoor wore in July for an airport look.

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at the airport in July where she was seen donning a lilac wrap dress with a thigh slit. This dress also had puffed sleeves and is a very affordable piece valued at Rs. 7000. She completed her look with black sneakers and a matching mask.

Recently, actress Kiara Advani was also seen donning a similar outfit for the promotions of her upcoming film. Shershaah. The actress kept it all subtle with a multi-layered neck chain, bracelets and rings, and hair tied back into a sleek ponytail. Both kept a simple yet chic style and we loved the style.

Also Read: Jasmin Bhasin Shines In Oversized White Shirt In Latest Pics

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with the latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.