International artist Sukki Menon plans to combine burlesque with Bollywood

International burlesque artist Sukki Menon (stage name Sukki Singapora) is keen to perform in India soon. Menon, born to an Indo-Singaporean father and a British mother, quit her job in IT to pursue a career in this former performance art. The self-taught artist, from a traditional family, not only embraced the art form that is still considered taboo, but also created her unique presence with elaborate costumes and stunning hairstyles.

Before the pandemic changed the way the world moved, Menon would divide his time between Los Angeles and Singapore. In fact, the artist, who returned from the UK to Singapore in 2013, became the first woman to put on a full and legal burlesque show in Singapore a few years later. In 2019, she appeared on the Netflix reality show Singapore Social, which found a significant number of fans. Currently, she is working to further her career in showbiz under the guidance of prominent actor trainer and Hollywood casting director Matthew Barry.

Menon, who currently lives with her family in London, talks about the challenges she faced as a young biracial growing up and why she wants burlesque to be accepted as a legitimate and empowering art form for women around the world. . Extracts:

You were previously employed as an IT professional. What attracted you to this art form?

Both of my parents are doctors and they wanted me to study science. The pressure was on me to become a doctor, lawyer, or IT professional. I majored in geography with a bachelor of science degree. I was out of date and took a job in IT. This is what my parents wanted for me. But I was not happy. Sitting in the corporate environment wasn’t for me. I wanted to express myself.

Being bi-racial, I always felt out of place. I was too pale to be Indian and too dark-haired to be British. I started to discover vintage fashion. You can’t get into vintage fashion without hearing the word “burlesque”. It turned out that was all I wanted at the time: strong women, sexual positivity and feminism. Plus, it’s incredibly artistic. I knew I had to do this.

How did you start moonlighting as a burlesque artist in Manchester?

There is a professional comedy room down the street in my neighborhood that was auditioning for a burlesque dancer. I approached the owner and told him that I was a professional burlesque dancer even though I did not have such training. They asked me to start next week. I had a week to educate myself. My first show was in front of 300 people. I just went there.

It was not the best performance but the spirit of burlesque is to have fun, to make the audience travel. They asked me to come back every Friday and Saturday. During the day I was in my office and on weekends I learned to be a burlesque dancer.

Did you have previous training in theater or dance?

I had an affinity for classical ballet and I learned it from the age of 7 to 15. I did not pursue it because my parents considered ballet to be an extracurricular activity. Since the ballet, I have known how to place my body with elegance.

When did you take the plunge as a full-time burlesque artist?

After juggling two different careers for a year and a half, I quit my job in 2013. Even though I wasn’t earning enough at the time to pay my bills, I knew burlesque was my calling. After that, I contacted all the burlesque clubs and promoters, and embarked on this world tour entirely organized by my friends and me. It was also an initiative to raise awareness of burlesque, which is still taboo.

How would you sum up the importance of burlesque for the uninitiated?

The word burlesque means to make fun of. The art form originated in the 16th century from Italian theater, and ordinary people used it to make fun of scholarly culture. It was a movement to reclaim the society they were not part of.

In the 90s, it experienced a resurgence. Later it evolved into the contemporary style which is very creative. The fundamental value of burlesque is that the performer expresses himself. It’s an inherently feminist performance.

How long will it take you to prepare? And with how many suitcases are you traveling?

I do everything – from designing my costumes to hair and makeup – myself. It is my hair that takes a lot of time. I have this uncontrollable urge to design architectural creations through my hair. I see myself as an extension of my art – a traveling canvas.

There are a lot of suitcases I travel with. Every now and then I travel with a seven foot tall ring mug when playing in it. Recently I created a huge bubble unicorn for my show. I’m pretty good at deconstructing and traveling with them. It’s like the way members of a group travel with their equipment.

How often do you collaborate with other artists?

Recently I ran into an amazing rapper and we combined hip-hop with burlesque. I do burlesque performances on YouTube. All of the back dancers in my show have a story of overcoming adversity. We need to find young girls who are talented but who don’t need to have dance training. It is not the spirit of burlesque. It’s about empowering real women. I believe in brotherhood and in uplifting women creatively.

Have you ever played in India?

Before the pandemic, I was in talks with people in India about this. But that did not work. I know India is ready for this and I am ready for it. So, it is only a matter of time.

Are you open to collaborating with Indian artists?

I grew up watching Bollywood movies. I watched Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) repeatedly. There are people I would like to work with and there are ongoing projects. And the combination of burlesque and Bollywood is just around the corner.

What has kept you busy these days?

I try not to travel unless absolutely necessary. Burlesque is a living spectacle. To shoot anything you have to face the camera. This break allowed me to think about where I want to be. I loved doing burlesque on TV and I love being on screen. I am working on several projects on Zoom. By December, hopefully things would return to some sort of normalcy.