Will Shilpa Shetty make her first public appearance since Raj Kundra’s arrest for a Covid-19 fundraiser? | Bollywood





Shilpa Shetty is expected to make her first public appearance since her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, was arrested in a porn racketeering case. The actor is expected to join Bollywood and international stars, such as Arjun Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Ed Sheeran, Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra, Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan and Steven Spielberg, for a Covid-19 relief fundraiser. The virtual event, titled We For India: Saving Lives, Protecting Livelihoods, is scheduled to take place on August 15. Proceeds from the event will be used to provide facilities such as oxygen concentrators, cylinders, ventilators, essential drugs and intensive care units. . The funds will also be used to support the staffing of vaccination centers. Donations are also expected to support long-term public recovery and rebuild livelihoods. The three-hour videothon will air on Facebook from Sunday evening and will be hosted by Rajkummar Rao. Also Read: Sanjay Dutt’s Daughter Trishala Dutt Soaking Up The Sun In A Red Swimsuit, Stepmom Maanayata Dutt Is All Love The incident comes nearly a month after Raj Kundra’s arrest in an alleged pornographic production and publication. His wife, actress Shilpa Shetty, has been out of the spotlight since the arrest. She took a break from her reality show Super Dancer 4. Last week, she posted a statement on Instagram, urging everyone to respect her family’s privacy for the sake of her children – Viaan and Samisha. “MY POSITION I HAVE NOT COMMENTS YET AND I will continue to refrain from doing so in this case as it is pending judgment, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf. philosophy of, as a celebrity Never Complain Never Explain Anything I will say that as this is an ongoing investigation I have full confidence in the Mumbai Police and the Indian justice, “she said in the statement. “As a family, we use all of our available legal remedies. But, until then, I humbly ask you – especially as a MOTHER – to respect our privacy for the sake of my children and ask you to refrain. to comment on half-baked information without verifying its veracity, she added.

