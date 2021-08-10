



A 2021 reimagining of the psychological classic Gas lamp happened on The bacheloretteMonday’s finale, where Katie Thurston and Greg Grippo took on the roles created by Ingrid Bergman and Charles Boyer, respectively, to tell each other how they’ve been manipulated into an abyss of reality TV madness. As emerges from last week’s penultimate episode, Grippo, the frontman of the series before his dramatic self-elimination, found himself having to defend his past in After the Final Rose from a nugget of Information that has since emerged about his personal life: He studied from 2017 to 2019 at the renowned William Esper Studio in New York, specializing in theater and the performing arts. During their After the Final Rose shoot, Thurston angrily expressed how she now believed Grippos’ breakup monologue was something right. out of Royal Tampa Academy of Dramatic Tricks Curriculum. Or, perhaps more precisely for her, Tobiass fire sale hearing. I’m very happy, but that doesn’t take away the anger I felt watching this and seeing the way you treated me, using me to gain experience and exposure. Dare I say, acting practice, at my expense, Thurston explained. It was pretty good, until the end when you kind of screwed it up and ran away. You may be an actor and want to be on the show, that’s not the problem. The problem is if you act with me. What I heard is that Gregs isn’t that shy guy he was on the show. He’s actually that very confident and arrogant boy from Jersey who knows he’s hot shit. And like, it’s an act. So with these rumors and this acting school, I really don’t know if I really know who Greg is. You’re a liar. You didn’t love me. Grippo did not deny acting training (hell there is Instagram proof which remains on its own page) and even joked that as much as I would have liked to be, I’m not Meryl Streep. (It doesn’t.) However, he took umbrage at Thurstons’ repeated claims that he had lit it on gas and never intended to commit to the show. I’m sorry, honestly, if you feel like I’m talking down on you, he offered. I was afraid you would use that terminology with me and I felt like you were playing the Bachelorette role with me instead of just being Katie. A relationship is a two-way street. And yes, I know you’re the Bachelorette, but that still doesn’t put you higher on this relationship or me and lower. I dumped you all on that couch and only got a pat on the back. Grippo added, I’m sorry I made you feel that way. I wish I could go back and change the way I communicated my feelings. After half-heartedly wishing each other the best, Thurston confirmed that she and her Bachelorette the winner, the Three Peat franchise and reality TV addict Blake Moynes, were still happily engaged. They offered no perspective on what the future holds. Congratulations, can we guess?

